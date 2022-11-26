Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Wishes He Got A Video Tribute From Pelicans Like Lonnie Walker IV Did From Spurs
In the absence of LeBron James, it was Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV who really stepped up to bear the offensive load for the Los Angeles Lakers. And with LeBron James returning to the court in the Lakers’ recent win against the San Antonio Spurs, that remained the same.
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama
Collins was ejected following his move of elbowing Westbrook on the head.
Trail Blazers Rumors: Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by The Oregonian/OregonLive.com’s Aaron Fentress to discuss the Blazers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups and more.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health
LeBron James was just glad that Russell Westbrook was alright after he was elbowed on the head by Spurs center, Zach Collins. In a rather to-and-fro game that saw the Lakers eventually win 143-138, a profusely bleeding Westbrook helped by James was one of the highlights, and for the forward who notched up a season-high 39 points, health took precedence.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Davis continues to look like an All-NBA talent.
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup with the Rockets
Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the league scoring 31.0 points per...
Clippers drop concerning updates on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers are hitting the road for a post-Thanksgiving back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, they’ll be doing so without the services of both Paul George and Luke Kennard, as well as potentially Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers announced...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago
Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
Yardbarker
Pelicans rout Grizzlies despite Brandon Ingram's exit
Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke had double-doubles and the host Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans from beginning to end in a 132-111 victory on Friday. Morant had 23 points and 11 assists, Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Clarke had 12 points and 10...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Remains out Saturday
Conley (lower leg) won't play in Saturday's game against the Suns, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley will miss his fourth straight game due to a lower leg injury. While it was reported that Conley could return as soon as the Jazz's back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, the veteran point guard will have to wait until at least Monday's game against the Bulls to retake the court.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday
Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Remains out
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Thunder, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. McCollum will be sidelined for a third straight game while in COVID-19 protocols. Brandon Ingram (toe) is also questionable, so Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham are likely candidates to start Monday's contest.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort
Booker accumulated 27 points (8-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. While Booker extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to seven games, he didn't have a good shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and enjoyed a strong game on the boards, recording a season-high 11 rebounds. Booker also made his fantasy managers happy with seven assists, so the strong all-around stat line largely makes up for the shooting inefficiency. The star guard can be relied upon to pour in points even when not entirely sharp, as he ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.1 points per contest on the season.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness
Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cashes in on turnover
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars. The Stars turned the puck over on the penalty kill, and MacKinnon was the beneficiary. The 27-year-old tallied the opening goal, giving him three tallies and four helpers over his last seven outings. That's actually a slower point pace than he showed early in the month, but it's still among the elite in the league. The superstar has six tallies, 22 helpers, 10 power-play points, 102 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 19 appearances.
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Dealing with knee issue
Mitchell was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a knee injury. Mitchell dealt with knee irritation during the stretch run of last season and also sat out Weeks 2-8 of this year due to an MCL sprain in his right knee. The current concern may keep him sidelined for the rest of Week 12, which would cap him at seven carries for 35 yards and two catches (on two targets) for eight yards. Jordan Mason will move up to No. 2 on the RB depth chart for the 49ers behind Christian McCaffrey for as long as Mitchell is sidelined.
Comments / 0