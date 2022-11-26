Read full article on original website
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, 105-94, at home. Tre Jones had 19 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 19 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Davis continues to look like an All-NBA talent.
Lakers biggest backcourt problem isn’t Russell Westbrook
The Lakers, winners of two in a row but still No. 13 in the West standings, have plenty of problems. Russell Westbrook is far from their biggest issue, however. Russell Westbrook was an early-season talking point for a Lakers team that really struggled out of the gate, thanks in part to a tough schedule to start the season. Yet, Los Angeles has won two games in a row, and in a crowded Western Conference, are well within striking distance.
Lakers News: Highlights From A 143-138 L.A. Victory Over The Spurs
Without AD, LeBron James takes over.
Lakers' LeBron James: Pours in game-high 39 points
James produced 39 points (11-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 143-138 win over San Antonio. James had his shot working in this one as he scored a season-high 39 points while scoring 21 of his 39 points from beyond the arc. He also knocked down all 10 of his free throws, marking the most he's gotten to the line in a game this year. James has notched three double-doubles in November and has averaged 25.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steal over that stretch.
