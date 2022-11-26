ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

The Independent

AP News Digest 2 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.————————— TOP STORIES —————————RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-KYIV-CLINGS ON — The hard realities of Ukraine’s capital are that a once comfortably livable city of 3 million people is now becoming a tough place to live. But Kyiv has hope, resilience and defiance in abundance. And perhaps more so now than...
kalkinemedia.com

AP Top Business News at 4:16 p.m. EST

Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska. US-England World Cup game seen by 19.98M on US television. Inflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday. Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again. Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as...
The Independent

Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
AFP

French-speaking bloc examines unrest in Africa

Facing calls to do more to resolve global crises, the world's French-speaking leaders met in Tunisia Sunday to discuss growing instability and popular discontent in francophone Africa. Ahead of the summit on the Tunisian island of Djerba, Mushikiwabo told AFP that "the defiance that we're seeing among young people in francophone Africa comes from political disillusionment" and frustrations over daily life. 
The Guardian

Hong Kong: City on Fire review – shocking violence in China’s city of dissent

An unflinching chronicle of the pro-democracy protests that sent shock waves through Hong Kong in 2019, Choi Ka Yan and Lee Hiu Ling’s vital, politically urgent documentary witnesses the fight for freedom from the frontline. Dynamically structured around personal testimonials, the film gives voice to the activists who dared to brave the clouds of teargas.
AFP

Equities, oil prices slide on China unrest

Stocks and oil prices slid Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy. The prospect of a hit to demand in the world's biggest crude importer hammered oil prices, with both main contracts down around three percent.
The Hill

Russia postpones nuclear arms talks with US

Russia has postponed a resumption of nuclear arms control talks with the U.S. government without explanation, the Biden administration said on Monday. The State Department said Moscow “unilaterally postponed” talks with the U.S. on the New START Treaty, an arms control pact that limits both nation’s stockpile of nuclear weapons, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles.
The Hill

No ‘bright-line rule’ shines on targeting commercial satellites

Cyber counterspace weapons can target both space satellites and ground-based systems by intercepting and monitoring data, corrupting data with malware, or even wresting control of the space system from the space operator. During the United Nations General Assembly’s First Committee session in October, Russian foreign ministry official Konstantin Vorontsov announced that “quasi-civil infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliation strike.”
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The Source of Political Violence Is Clear in the United States

There should be nothing controversial about denouncing lawless acts of violence. Violence divides our nation and is both dangerous and wasteful. When the insurrectionists attacked the Capitol on January 6th, it caused damage that taxpayers had to pay for. That money could have been spent on education for our children. It could have been spent on lunches for disadvantaged children.
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Sweden (November 26, 2022)

As of November 26, 2022, Stefan Persson was the wealthiest man in Sweden, with an estimated net worth of 15.4 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Melker Schorling (No. 2, $9.8 billion), Kirsten Rausing (No. 3, $9.3 billion); and Finn Rausing (No. 4, $9.3 billion). Jorn Rausing is the fifth-richest person...
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Bright shops enliven Congo's dark days

Saturday morning in Goma, the lakeside capital of eastern Congo is as busy as any other day of the week, despite tensions caused by recent fighting between M23 rebels and government forces north of the city.Hundreds of taxi-motorcycles weave through the packed streets of the city on the Rwanda border, as newly arrived Kenyan soldiers make their way to their compound on the outskirts of the city.And on the N2 highway leading north out of town, the many colorful storefronts of hair salons hide interiors full of customers, mostly women who are ready to spend their entire day getting...

