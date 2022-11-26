Read full article on original website
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
Yardbarker
East Rumors: Pistons, Saddiq Bey, Cavs, Cedi Osman, Heat
The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”
numberfire.com
Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) questionable Monday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable to play Monday versus the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid was absent the past four games. If he remains out Monday, there will continue to be more opportunities on offense for Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Shake Milton. There will also be extra playing time for Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed, and Georges Niang if Embiid picks up another absence.
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (illness) inactive Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Lamar Stevens (illness) is out Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Stevens will miss a third straight game and the Cavaliers will also be without Kevin Love (thumb) and Jarrett Allen (hip). Dean Wade and Cedi Osman should continue to see increased minutes while Cleveland is banged up in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Lamar Stevens (illness)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wade will start at the three after Lamar Stevens was ruled out on Friday night. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wade to score 16.7 FanDuel points. Wade's projection includes 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (back) out Monday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) is out Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Allen injured his back during Friday's game and the issue will keep him out for the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back. Robin Lopez replaced Allen in the starting lineup on Sunday, but he only played four minutes. With Kevin Love (thumb) also out Monday, Dean Wade could see more work down low. Wade played 35 minutes in the first leg and had one 3-pointer with seven rebounds.
numberfire.com
Bruno Fernando (knee) starting in Houston's Friday lineup for inactive Alperen Sengun (groin)
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fernando will make his third start this season after an extended absence with left knee soreness. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Fernando to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Fernando's projection includes 9.4 points, 6.3...
numberfire.com
P.J. Tucker (ankle) probable Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward P.J. Tucker (ankle) is probable to play Monday versus the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker exited Sunday's game versus the Orlando Magic early due to an ankle injury, but he appears to be fine for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back. Tucker should continue to see extra minutes if Joel Embiid (foot, questionable) remains out. Danuel House should be the primary beneficiary if Tucker suffers a setback.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (illnes) active and starting for Memphis on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is starting in Friday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams will start versus his former team despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 27.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adams to score 27.1 FanDuel points. Adams' projection includes 7.2 points, 10.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) questionable for 76ers on Monday
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is questionable to play Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle missed the past three games. James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) both remain out, but Thybulle still isn't expected to see much playing time if he's active. Furkan Korkmaz is a potential beneficiary when Thybulle is inactive.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Memphis (11-8) started its season with a 115-112 overtime win against the New York Knicks at home. Ja Morant scored 34 points and added nine assists. The injury report for both rosters...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active on Friday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Dedmon will be active despite his questionable designation with a foot ailment. In 14.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 5.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (back) available for Mavericks Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber was originally listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's making his return to the court Saturday after missing four straight due to a low back strain. Our models project Kleber for...
numberfire.com
Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) available for Lakers Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will play Friday in the team'sm game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toscano-Anderson was listed probable due to mid back soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Houston's Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) starting on Saturday, Kenyon Martin Jr. to bench
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gordon will make his return to Houston's starting lineup after Kenyon Martin Jr. was benched on Saturday. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes...
