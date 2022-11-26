Read full article on original website
montereybayparent.com
The Gift of Giving: Monterey and Santa Cruz Holiday Toy & Gift Drives
New, unwrapped toys are needed. DROP OFF: Daily Drop Off is at 1113 Harkins Rd. Ste. E in Salinas. The Holiday Cheer program focuses on the whole family. All-In works with two domestic violence shelters and homeless families. The more received, the more kindness shared. Items needed include toys, pots and pans, small appliances, socks and underwear (all sizes and genders), bath towels, grocery cards, robes, and slippers (all sizes and genders_, body lotion, beanies, and gloves. Teens are always hard to shop for: gift cards for Target or Marshalls are appreciated.
benitolink.com
Hollister council approves penalties for misuse of public parking lots
Someone wrote "please do not enter" near the Briggs Building stairs and left a can and a bag full of things. Photo by Noe Magaña. The mostly empty parking garage in the Briggs Building has become a haven for homeless and skateboarders at times, according to police. Photo by John Chadwell.
Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road. Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a The post Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
California Christmas tree farm turns to non-traditional varietals to combat climate change
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Glenn Church's family has been growing Christmas trees in Royal Oaks for 63 years but in the last decade, they've had to change how they do things. Climate change and persistent drought have made it tough to grow the traditional Douglas Fir in and other popular Christmas tree varietals in California.
Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
SPCA Monterey County held their Black Friday adoption event
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): SPCA Monterey County held their Black Friday adoption event. Adopters got to pick their price on all adoptable animals at the shelter. The adoptions include the pet's surgery, permanent microchip identification, vaccinations and a health evaluation. We have more info on tonight's newscasts. If you are looking to adopt a pet then The post SPCA Monterey County held their Black Friday adoption event appeared first on KION546.
Someone is torturing cats in Gilroy, residents say
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Gilroy said there has been a spike of incidents involving animal cruelty inflicted on both domesticated and wild animals. Local residents said they found kittens and cats that were burned and mutilated. Residents recently posted a warning on the Gilroy Neighborhood Watch Facebook page about a suspected “serial cat […]
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
Gilroy Dispatch
Dead animals spark Gilroy neighbors’ concerns
A growing number of dead and mutilated animals reportedly found within a few blocks in central Gilroy over the past year have residents fearing there may be a serial abuser in the neighborhood. Gilroy Police say that of the few incidents that have been reported to the department, no suspects...
pajaronian.com
Shooting suspect nabbed within minutes
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was taken into custody on suspicion for firing off two shots from a handgun near Watsonville High School as classes were letting out Tuesday. The suspect has since been identified as Rene Alamillo, 27, according to WPD’s spokeswoman Michelle Pulido. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey...
KSBW.com
Ninety-year-old skydiver takes to the skies above Marina
MARINA, Calif. — Dozens of people were out in Marina on Saturday to sky dive but only one of them was 90-years-young. Kay Harmon suited up in the chilly hangar getting ready to celebrate her big birthday in style. The former pilot and adrenaline lover said it wasn't her time jumping out of a plane.
KSBW.com
Small Business Saturday, November 26, on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26, and local shops, boutiques, and restaurants are gearing up, and this year it takes on greater meaning. With many concerned about economic uncertainty and inflation impacting consumer budgets small businesses are forced to compete with big box stores, while still facing challenges from the pandemic.
montereycountyweekly.com
Advice from the pros on how to shop, and donate, at Goodwill Central Coast.
About 2,000 donations, many with multiple items, come to Goodwill Central Coast every day. “We don’t focus a lot on what we don’t take. We train our folks to be as accepting as possible,” says Alan Martinson, vice president of retail and e-commerce. That means sometimes...
Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast and shoppers were waiting in line for the latest deals. Shoppers in Salinas were lined up at Walmart on North Davis Road and Target on North Main Street. Walmart had an estimated 70 people in line while Target had an estimated 50 people in The post Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
yumadailynews.com
1 dead and another airlifted to a hospital following car crash
YUMA - The driver of a white 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Avenue 42E, when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. YCSO got the call around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The incident happened in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
montereycountyweekly.com
Goodwill Central Coast’s massive operation has a hub in Salinas. But it’s less about retail than workforce.
The first thing a visitor to Goodwill Central Coast’s Salinas headquarters notices is its sheer size. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse has 21 loading docks, and trucks come and go daily, delivering donated goods from over a dozen locations. Goods are sorted, priced and tagged, then shipped out daily to stores, which receive new secondhand goods every day.
Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Firefighters and CAL FIRE responded to a call of multiple vehicles on fire at a tow yard Thanksgiving morning. The fire was at the intersection of Obata and Southside Drive in southside Gilroy, said firefighters. The fire was put out, but firefighters will remain to ensure there are no remaining hot The post Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire appeared first on KION546.
Salinas, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
