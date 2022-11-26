Read full article on original website
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to show some promise. They have won five of their last six games, including a tight win over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James delivered a masterpiece with a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting. James came through with a massive performance against...
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, 105-94, at home. Tre Jones had 19 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 19 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Monday 11/28/22
Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, daily fantasy basketball would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. As a result, NBA daily fantasy is...
Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) available for Lakers Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will play Friday in the team'sm game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toscano-Anderson was listed probable due to mid back soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.6 points,...
Caris LeVert (ankle) probable Monday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (ankle) is probable to play Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. LeVert is set to return from a four-game absence. He came off the bench his last two games, so the Cavaliers' starting lineup might remain the same Monday night. Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro will lose some playing time with LeVert returning to the rotation.
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) questionable for 76ers on Monday
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is questionable to play Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle missed the past three games. James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) both remain out, but Thybulle still isn't expected to see much playing time if he's active. Furkan Korkmaz is a potential beneficiary when Thybulle is inactive.
Lamar Stevens (illness) inactive Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Lamar Stevens (illness) is out Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Stevens will miss a third straight game and the Cavaliers will also be without Kevin Love (thumb) and Jarrett Allen (hip). Dean Wade and Cedi Osman should continue to see increased minutes while Cleveland is banged up in the frontcourt.
Heat's Caleb Martin (illness) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Atlanta. Martin's current Sunday projection includes 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0...
Bruno Fernando (knee) starting in Houston's Friday lineup for inactive Alperen Sengun (groin)
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fernando will make his third start this season after an extended absence with left knee soreness. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Fernando to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Fernando's projection includes 9.4 points, 6.3...
Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward / center Serge Ibaka (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ibaka will miss his third straight game with an illness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role off the bench versus a Dallas unit ranked ninth in defensive rating. Portis' current...
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) unavailable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is out Monday against the Washington Wizards. McLaughlin will miss a fourth straight game. Jaden McDaniels (illness) has also been ruled out again, so Austin Rivers might draw another start. Rivers played 29 minutes and scored 5 points with a triple, 2 boards, and an assist. Jaylen Nowell and Bryn Forbes could see more work off the Timberwolves' bench.
Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) available for Saturday's contest versus Thunder
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is active for Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his return to the court after sitting out one game with a hip injury. In a matchup against a Thunder team ranked 27th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points.
Malachi Flynn playing second unit role for Toronto on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Flynn will come off the bench after Fred VanVleet was named Saturday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 153.2 minutes this season, Flynn is averaging 0.91 FanDuel points per minute and a 21.0% usage rate.
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Lamar Stevens (illness)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wade will start at the three after Lamar Stevens was ruled out on Friday night. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wade to score 16.7 FanDuel points. Wade's projection includes 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and...
