ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Challenges remain in finding special needs services after pandemic interruptions

WESTFIELD — Families are facing more challenges finding services for their special needs children since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent obstacle is the lack of teachers as many school districts are finding it difficult retain staff. School districts are experiencing difficulty staffing positions for special education teachers in particular as well as occupational therapists and speech therapists which left people to do more work and they often times end up waiting. The need for social-emotional intervention and support for children has increased. Developmental delays are present at an increased level and the need for intervention, for evaluations, and children to receive services feels like it is more vital than ever.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Nov. 28, 2022

Professional Drywall Construction, of Springfield, announced the promotion of two of its employees. Jason Tsitso was promoted from executive project manager to vice president of operations, and Joseph Leon was promoted from project manager to executive project manager. Tsitso, a resident of Longmeadow, has been with the company for five...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mohawk Trail Regional School replaces Native American gym mural

A Mohawk Trail Regional School gymnasium mural depicting a Native American wearing a feathered headdress was replaced on Sunday, years after the school district voted to remove the original artwork. Mohawk Trail Regional School officials replaced the mural of the school’s former Native American mascot with a “Class of ‘78″...
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

American International College president Hubert Benitez looks to expand school’s global reach

Hubert Benitez is still counting the days - certainly not toward the end of his nascent tenure, but from its beginning. “On November 11, I hit my 7-month mark,” says the president of American International, whose early tenure has been marked by an investiture, a whirlwind set of meetings touching on every bit of campus life and activity and a relentless promotion of his vision to transform the 137-year-old institution.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Nov. 28, 2022

Freedom Credit Union, with 10 branches throughout the Pioneer Valley, has opened its first location in Connecticut at 115 Elm Street, Unit 214, in Enfield. The office, which recently opened, is dedicated exclusively to mortgage and business lending. “We are excited to expand our footprint over the state line into...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Nov. 28, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Co-op Corner: Partnership between Ford, Westfield Tech is firing on all cylinders

AGAWAM — Sarat Ford is making the most of the cooperative education program at Westfield Technical Academy, and said the partnership couldn’t be better. Currently, two automotive technology juniors, Hannah Pelletier and Austin Thomas, are participating in the co-op, working every other week at the service center alongside four WTA graduates who are employed there full-time.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester issues request for proposals for former Denholm building

The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has issued a request for proposals for developers looking to purchase the former Denholm building property at 484-500 Main St. The city is accepting proposals for adaptive reuse of the existing building or demolition and new construction. The minimum bid is set at $3 million, but developers who commit to demolishing the building themselves can request a credit of $2.5 million against their proposed price.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy