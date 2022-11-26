Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
‘There used to be waiting lists:’ Shortage of nurses, staff, plague hospitals in post-COVID recovery
Westfield State University has 130 students in its pre-licensure nursing program but could double that to 260, much to the relief of staff-starved hospitals in the Pioneer Valley and across the state. If only it had the students signing up for courses that lead, upon graduation, to jobs paying at...
Candidates selected for Paulo Freire Charter School board of trustees following mass resignation
CHICOPEE — Following a disagreement where half the board of trustees for the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School resigned last month, five remaining members unanimously voted to add two more members to the board. The school’s governance board recommended to the full board in a meeting Tuesday the...
Challenges remain in finding special needs services after pandemic interruptions
WESTFIELD — Families are facing more challenges finding services for their special needs children since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent obstacle is the lack of teachers as many school districts are finding it difficult retain staff. School districts are experiencing difficulty staffing positions for special education teachers in particular as well as occupational therapists and speech therapists which left people to do more work and they often times end up waiting. The need for social-emotional intervention and support for children has increased. Developmental delays are present at an increased level and the need for intervention, for evaluations, and children to receive services feels like it is more vital than ever.
Mountain View School in Easthampton COVID-19 booster clinic
Preregistration is required to receive a COVID-19 booster being held at the Mountain View School in Easthampton on Wednesday.
People in Business: Nov. 28, 2022
Professional Drywall Construction, of Springfield, announced the promotion of two of its employees. Jason Tsitso was promoted from executive project manager to vice president of operations, and Joseph Leon was promoted from project manager to executive project manager. Tsitso, a resident of Longmeadow, has been with the company for five...
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
Mohawk Trail Regional School replaces Native American gym mural
A Mohawk Trail Regional School gymnasium mural depicting a Native American wearing a feathered headdress was replaced on Sunday, years after the school district voted to remove the original artwork. Mohawk Trail Regional School officials replaced the mural of the school’s former Native American mascot with a “Class of ‘78″...
American International College president Hubert Benitez looks to expand school’s global reach
Hubert Benitez is still counting the days - certainly not toward the end of his nascent tenure, but from its beginning. “On November 11, I hit my 7-month mark,” says the president of American International, whose early tenure has been marked by an investiture, a whirlwind set of meetings touching on every bit of campus life and activity and a relentless promotion of his vision to transform the 137-year-old institution.
Mass in Motion takes preventive approach to quality of needs (Editorial)
The needs of health care should start long before visits to the hospital or medications are required. That’s the value of the $110,000 state Mass in Motion grant received by the city of Holyoke, which will address everyday health considerations that can help residents reduce the need for formal care later.
MassLive.com
Two Mass. counties at elevated COVID risk level before holiday, CDC says
Entering Thanksgiving, most of Massachusetts was at low risk from COVID-19, according to data analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. But two counties were the exception — and that was before a surge of travelers during the holiday weekend. The CDC found the COVID...
Jeffrey Amanti reelected to lead Westfield Technical Academy’s advisory board
WESTFIELD — Jeffrey Amanti, production manager of Advance Manufacturing, was reelected as General Advisory Board chair at the Westfield Technical Academy annual meeting on Nov. 15. At the meeting, Amanti thanked everyone for their support in being reelected. He spoke to the current job market and the high demand...
Business Monday ETC: Nov. 28, 2022
Freedom Credit Union, with 10 branches throughout the Pioneer Valley, has opened its first location in Connecticut at 115 Elm Street, Unit 214, in Enfield. The office, which recently opened, is dedicated exclusively to mortgage and business lending. “We are excited to expand our footprint over the state line into...
State DPH offers $75 gift cards for COVID shots in Vaccine Equity Initiative
After two years of encouraging Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and its variants, the state Department of Public Health is upping its game and offering $75 gift cards to residents accepting a COVID booster, or in some cases getting their very first vaccine. The DPH, working...
Medical Notes: Nov. 28, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Co-op Corner: Partnership between Ford, Westfield Tech is firing on all cylinders
AGAWAM — Sarat Ford is making the most of the cooperative education program at Westfield Technical Academy, and said the partnership couldn’t be better. Currently, two automotive technology juniors, Hannah Pelletier and Austin Thomas, are participating in the co-op, working every other week at the service center alongside four WTA graduates who are employed there full-time.
Springfield Police hosting Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program
The Springfield Police Department is taking part in the Stephen O'Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program on Saturday.
Chicopee Schools expanding free preschool after opening classes in September
CHICOPEE – A free preschool program started this year in city schools has proved so popular that the School Department is already expanding it to add another class. “It is wonderful,” said Michelle Pete, the principal of Fairview Veterans Elementary School. “We know we are going to have at least 30 kids who are prepared for kindergarten.”
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
Worcester issues request for proposals for former Denholm building
The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has issued a request for proposals for developers looking to purchase the former Denholm building property at 484-500 Main St. The city is accepting proposals for adaptive reuse of the existing building or demolition and new construction. The minimum bid is set at $3 million, but developers who commit to demolishing the building themselves can request a credit of $2.5 million against their proposed price.
Cook finds his calling at South Windsor pizzeria
SOUTH WINDSOR — Sal Mazzarella moved to the United States from Sicily in 1968 and since then has made a career for himself in the restaurant business, starting as a baker, and for the last 21 years, running his own Sal’s Pizzeria on Ellington Road. “I started baking...
