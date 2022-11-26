8 injured in Fairhaven highway crash

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up for miles after a multi-car crash shut down I-195 Friday evening.

The crash, which Massachusetts State Police said involved four vehicles, happened on I-195 West near Exit 26.

The westbound side of the highway was shut down for nearly an hour due to low light conditions, according to police. It has since reopened.

Police said a 37-year-old New Bedford man was thrown from his car and suffered serious injuries. He was helped by a good Samaritan before being transported to the hospital.

Seven other people were also injured in the crash, according to police. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

