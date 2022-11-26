25 WEATHER — Many of the showers that were expected to form this afternoon failed to materialize, so that was good news for anyone out shopping. Our main line of thinking is still on track though, and that is quite a bit of rain is expected tonight into early tomorrow morning. Showers and storms will move over the area during the nighttime hours, with heavy rain at times. Strong storms are not expected. Some places may still have rain around when the sun comes up tomorrow.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO