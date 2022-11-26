Read full article on original website
Related
10 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Golinda (Golinda, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured ten people. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 77 and Levi Parkway, north of Golinda, on Thursday evening.
Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20
A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 20, forcing traffic to be closed in both directions. The post Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20 appeared first on Local News 8.
News Channel 25
Passengers rescued, power restored after small plane crashed into power lines
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) — Two people survived after the plane they were in crashed into power lines in Maryland. The plane was suspended 100 feet in the air Sunday night. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and the passenger, Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana, were rescued...
cw34.com
Major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North, 2 lanes blocked
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash blocks two lanes on I-95 North in St. Lucie County. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred near mile marker 128, just after 8:30 p.m. Officials say the severity of the crash is major. Pictures and video from Florida 511...
Woman smuggled cocaine into Texas to repay drug debt after boyfriend’s arrest, records show
A woman who admitted to smuggling cocaine into Texas to repay a debt was sentenced to prison, federal documents state.
Wichita Eagle
Three shot in child-custody exchange between woman and ex-boyfriend, Texas cops say
A child-custody exchange turned violent on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with three people shot, Texas police say. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. outside a home in northeast Houston. A woman was accompanied by her boyfriend when they went to her ex-boyfriend’s home for the exchange of their child, according to...
Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in
PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
News Channel 25
A pleasant Sunday for Central Texas & the Brazos Valley
25 WEATHER — The precipitation this morning moved out of the area and the rest of the day shaped up to be fairly nice. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight and Sunday and Monday will be pleasant days. Tomorrow, temperatures will be ranging in the 60s and we will...
Central Texas boy raising thousands to lay wreaths at veteran graves
For four years now, Remmer Machamer has helped raise thousands of dollars to sponsor wreaths that adorn veterans' graves at Texas State Cemetery.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
KWTX
COVID-19, online shopping, recent crime make for a different Black Friday shopping experience this year, Central Texans say
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The years of hundreds waiting in line early Friday morning after Thanksgiving, eager to rush into a retail store for highly discounted products, may not be completely over. But what was once considered the Superbowl of shopping certainly isn’t what it used to be. According...
This is the most popular fast-food burger in the state of Texas: Can you guess what it is?
DALLAS (KDAF) — This is the question every Texan has an opinion on, what is the best fast food burger?. There are many contenders but there can only be one, so let’s talk about which one is the best. A report commissioned by The Loupe has done the...
News Channel 25
Warning issued after Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts for first time in 38 years
The U.S. Geological Survey issued a warning on Monday after reporting Mauna Loa’s first eruption since 1984. It is the volcano’s 34th recorded eruption since a historical eruption occurred in 1843. The last eruption in 1984 caused lava to come within 5 miles of Hilo, the largest city in the region.
News Channel 25
Plenty of rain tonight in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley
25 WEATHER — Many of the showers that were expected to form this afternoon failed to materialize, so that was good news for anyone out shopping. Our main line of thinking is still on track though, and that is quite a bit of rain is expected tonight into early tomorrow morning. Showers and storms will move over the area during the nighttime hours, with heavy rain at times. Strong storms are not expected. Some places may still have rain around when the sun comes up tomorrow.
Abbott says, "Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather and severe storms"
"Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather & severe storms expected across our state this week... Thank you to emergency response personnel keeping Texans safe over Thanksgiving." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election
KXAN looked at precinct-level results in each county across the state to get a better picture of how Texans voted.
Houston Chronicle
Small Texas village ranked among best Christmas towns in America
The Thanksgiving leftovers are all in the fridge, the football stadiums are now empty, and it's time to prepare for Christmas. Texans looking to travel this December to experience the magic of the season should look no further than a small village in the center of the Lone Star State that was just ranked one of best places in the U.S. to experience Christmas.
Workforce crisis plagues Texas nursing homes
Long term care facilities are still facing a staffing crisis amidst this holiday season, and likely will continue for months to come.
Brazos Valley reacts to Q Club shooting
"That's the crack in the pavement" - Brazos Valley reaction to Colorado Springs shooting. Bryan's Pride Community Center president discusses implications of hate crimes
Comments / 0