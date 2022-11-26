ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

cw34.com

Major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North, 2 lanes blocked

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash blocks two lanes on I-95 North in St. Lucie County. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred near mile marker 128, just after 8:30 p.m. Officials say the severity of the crash is major. Pictures and video from Florida 511...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
CBS DFW

Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in

PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

A pleasant Sunday for Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — The precipitation this morning moved out of the area and the rest of the day shaped up to be fairly nice. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight and Sunday and Monday will be pleasant days. Tomorrow, temperatures will be ranging in the 60s and we will...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Warning issued after Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts for first time in 38 years

The U.S. Geological Survey issued a warning on Monday after reporting Mauna Loa’s first eruption since 1984. It is the volcano’s 34th recorded eruption since a historical eruption occurred in 1843. The last eruption in 1984 caused lava to come within 5 miles of Hilo, the largest city in the region.
HAWAII STATE
News Channel 25

Plenty of rain tonight in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — Many of the showers that were expected to form this afternoon failed to materialize, so that was good news for anyone out shopping. Our main line of thinking is still on track though, and that is quite a bit of rain is expected tonight into early tomorrow morning. Showers and storms will move over the area during the nighttime hours, with heavy rain at times. Strong storms are not expected. Some places may still have rain around when the sun comes up tomorrow.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Small Texas village ranked among best Christmas towns in America

The Thanksgiving leftovers are all in the fridge, the football stadiums are now empty, and it's time to prepare for Christmas. Texans looking to travel this December to experience the magic of the season should look no further than a small village in the center of the Lone Star State that was just ranked one of best places in the U.S. to experience Christmas.
TEXAS STATE

