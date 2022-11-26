ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 2 Evening” game were:

7-0, Wild: 8

(seven, zero; Wild: eight)

Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
AMES, IA
GOP-controlled Arizona country refuses to certify election

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election ahead of the deadline amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. State election officials have vowed to sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors misses Monday’s deadline to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican supervisors delayed the canvass vote until hearing once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly explained that the equipment is properly approved. Democratic election attorney Marc Elias vowed on Twitter to sue the county. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, did not immediately comment. Hobbs’s office has previously vowed to sue the county if it misses the deadline. Republican supervisors in Mohave County postponed a certification vote until later Thursday after hearing comments from residents angry about problems with ballot printers in Maricopa County.
ARIZONA STATE
Service this weekend to recall ex-NC Democratic chair McCain

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A memorial service will be held this weekend for Betty Ray McCain, a longtime North Carolina Democratic Party activist and counselor to former four-time Gov. Jim Hunt. McCain, a Hunt Cabinet secretary who was the first woman to chair the state Democratic Party, died Nov. 23 at her Wilson home, according to Joyner’s Funeral Home & Crematory. She was 91. A Duplin County native who with her husband moved to Wilson in the 1950s, McCain worked on Terry Sanford’s 1960 gubernatorial campaign. Hunt, who also lives in Wilson County, met McCain through Democratic Party activities, leading them to work on projects and campaigns for decades, according to The Wilson Times. Her political career included heading the Democratic Women of North Carolina and serving as state party chairwoman from 1976 to 1979. McCain was named by Hunt as secretary of the Department of Cultural Resources in 1993, remaining in the role through his third and fourth terms as governor.
WILSON, NC
NC Democrats' parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats celebrated winning what was billed as North Carolina’s lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month, as state Sen. Wiley Nickel’s narrow victory over Republican Bo Hines in the 13th Congressional District helped weaken any national GOP midterm wave. Nickel’s win creates a 7-7 split in the state’s delegation, marking the best showing for state Democrats after a decade of trailing the GOP in an otherwise closely divided state. Trial judges drew the latest district boundaries after redistricting litigation successfully blocked maps passed by the Republican-controlled legislature that could have whittled Democrats down to four seats. “We’re a 50-50 state — we should have a 7-to-7 delegation,” Nickel told The Associated Press this week during a break in his congressional orientation in Washington. “When we have fair maps, we get fair results that reflect the choice of the voters.” But there’s a good chance Nickel’s Raleigh-area district and others will be dramatically altered for the 2024 elections, returning the advantage to Republicans.
WASHINGTON STATE
BlockFi seeks protection as FTX collapse shakes crypto

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX spreads outward. In a Monday filing for bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, where it is based, BlockFi claimed more than 100,000 creditors, with BlockFi’s liabilities ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion. “Chapter 11 is a transparent process and we will continue to communicate with our clients to ensure they hear directly from us,” BlockFi said in a tweet. Cryptocurrencies were in retreat Monday in what has already been a disastrous year. Bitcoin, among the most widely traded cryptocurrencies, has plunged almost 70% in 2022 to below $16,000 apiece.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island following a series of closely spaced, fairly large earthquakes, Ken Hon, the scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcanos Observatory, said at an early morning news conference. Magma moved to the surface, although lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities. A time-lapse video of the eruption from overnight shows molten lava lighting up the caldera, moving across it like waves on the ocean. There have been some photos provided to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory that suggest that the south end of the caldera has overflowed, causing some lava flows a few kilometers (miles) out of the caldera, Hon said.
HAWAII STATE
Southern California triple homicide suspect pronounced dead

NEEDLES, Calif. (AP) — The suspect of an apparent triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead Friday, authorities confirmed. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department killed the suspect linked to three individuals found dead after a house fire in Riverside, California, said department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.
RIVERSIDE, CA
