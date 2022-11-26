Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here’s some early December holiday events in B-CS
Holiday season is here and festivities are underway. Here’s a look at holiday events around Bryan-College Station throughout the first half of December. The city of Bryan will hold its free Holiday Magic event Thursday at Sue Haswell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Festivities include a snow hill, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides and more. A free shuttle will be offered for those who park at Blinn College.
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA HOSTING “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”
The City of Navasota invites the public to their “Home for the Holidays” celebration. The free family event will be held on Saturday, December 10, in downtown Navasota. It all begins with the Navasota Farmers Market from 9am-1pm located at the Navasota Public Library. From 1-5pm, they are...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 27
Get into the holiday spirit the annual Holidays in the Rotunda celebration at the Bush Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Free event takes place in front of the museum’s Christmas tree in the rotunda. Live holiday entertainment, along with ornament making in Santa’s workshop, and Santa Claus himself, will be there. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and punch served during the activities and author Sharon Thayer will sign free copies of her book, “The Story of Santa’s Beard,” while supplies last. Call (979) 691-4014 or email reservations.bush@nara.gov.
KBTX.com
Pair of Christmas tree lots open in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in College Station have their sights set on Christmas trees for the holiday season. Fortunately, The Farm Patch and the College Station Noon Lions Club officially opened their Christmas tree lots Friday morning. Residents now have a chance to go pick out a real...
kwhi.com
BURTON CHRISTMAS MARKET COMING DECEMBER 10
The Burton Heritage Society and the Burton Chamber of Commerce are inviting the public to the Burton Christmas Market. The Burton Christmas Market is Saturday, December 10, from noon-4pm. The Market will feature hand-crafted local items, baked goods, and more at the Burton Railroad Depot and the Burton Roadhouse. If...
WacoTrib.com
Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own
If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD TO FORMALLY HIRE NEW SUPERINTENDENT ON MONDAY
The Somerville ISD Board of Trustees will be meeting on Monday afternoon to formally approve the hiring of their new Superintendent. The new superintendent is Eric Holton, who was unanimously named as the lone finalist earlier this month. After naming the finalist, the board was required to wait 21 days before the formal hiring could occur.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $257,030
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Alpine offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with separate tile shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Quiet subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Ready for Early 2023 move-in!
Bryan College Station Eagle
Early voting starts for runoff election for Bryan City Council SMD 5
Early voting for the runoff election for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold starts Monday and runs through Saturday. Neither candidate surpassed 50% of the vote total in the general election Nov. 8. Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
wtaw.com
More Construction Approved Around Bryan’s New Midtown Park Ballfields
More construction will be taking place around the city of Bryan’s new ballfields at the north end of Midtown Park. The city council at last week’s meeting approved without discussion, spending $107,000 dollars to replace grass with synthetic turf in ten areas of the Travis athletic complex. The...
KBTX.com
Heroes: tow truck driver and A&M professor credited with rescuing crash victims
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Days after a fiery crash claimed one person’s life and injured several others, we are learning more about the heroes who emerged to help prevent an already tragic situation from worsening. A College Station police officer, a tow truck driver who is also a volunteer...
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Members Approve Buying More Land In South College Station
College Station ISD school board members come out of executive session at the end of their November meeting to make the motion and approve a land purchase of nearly $4 million dollars. Nothing else was said by board members or administrators about the purchase of 60 acres along Arrington Road...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station council candidates release campaign finance reports
With the 2022 midterm elections in the rearview mirror, the candidates for Bryan and College Station city councils have reported a majority of their political contributions and their campaign expenditures through reports they filed with the city secretary. Bryan. According to the campaign finance reports, the breakdown is as follows...
KBTX.com
Update: Missing Brazos County man found safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe, according to his family members. The 27-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at his home. On Wednesday night, he was reported found and safe. No other details were immediately available.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Agrees To Build A $4 Million Dollar Sewer Line In Exchange For Annexation
The Bryan city council agrees to spend $4 million dollars to extend city sewer service to the site of future housing developments that are outside city limits. The agreement that was approved without discussion at last Thursday’s council meeting involves multiple groups of property owners between FM 1179 and Old Reliance Road and east of the Austin’s Colony subdivision.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO DISCUSS JAIL SECURITY FENCE
The Washington County Commissioners Court has a brief meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning. The main item on the agenda is to award a bid for a fence at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office told commissioners at their meeting back on November 1 that the fence is...
