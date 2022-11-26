Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
7-5-2, Wild: 8
(seven, five, two; Wild: eight)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
7-5-2, Wild: 8
(seven, five, two; Wild: eight)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0