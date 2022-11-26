ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Colorado Teen Dies Trying to Rescue Two Girls Trapped in Icy Lake

A Colorado teen has reportedly passed away after attempting to rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake earlier this week. According to WSMV, Dylan Whittenberg became trapped under icy water as he and another boy tried to rescue two girls from Crystal Lake in Roxborough on Tuesday (November 22nd). Residents nearby helped save the three other kids. Unfortunately, a dive team had to recover Whittenberg. The teen died on Thursday (November 24th) after being flown to a different hospital. He just turned 14 at the time of his death.
Animal shelter takes care of sick woman's dog

A woman who became ill couldn't take care of her dog while she was admitted to the hospital, so the animal shelter where she adopted the dog stepped up. Gabby Easterwood reports. Animal shelter takes care of sick woman’s dog. A woman who became ill couldn't take care of...
The 10 Best Gifts for the Home, According to Local Home-Goods Shop Owners

If finding the perfect gifts for the style-savvy recipients on your list has you feeling stumped this year, fear not. We’ve rounded up top-sellers from 10 of Denver’s best home-goods boutiques, from florals and baubles to shimmering barware and a perfectly hygge handmade mug. Happy shopping!. Callie Swofford,...
The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore

Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year. The clock was ticking down on the Obama administration, along with nearly eight years...
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k

If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - It is a story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado when a teenage boy died after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake. The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenberg did not. Family...
Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People

Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway

Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
