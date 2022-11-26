Read full article on original website
Chronicle
DUI Suspected After Car Hits Fence, Then Two Trees in Overnight Accident in Roy, Killing One
A 48-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was in sped off a rural road in east Roy, hitting a fence and two trees. The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was likely intoxicated, according to police. She was carried to a nearby hospital and arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Road Rage Shooting That Wounded Boy on Interstate 5
Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported. The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.
Chronicle
11-Year-Old Wounded in Interstate 5 Road Rage Shooting
An 11-year-old child was injured Friday in a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, according to the Washington State Patrol. It's the second highway shooting in the region to injure a child this month, following a Nov. 11 incident on Highway 167 in Renton in which a 9-year-old was struck by gunfire.
Chronicle
Centralia Council Roundup: China Creek Gage Update, City Parking Ordinance Amendment and Service Rate Caps
On Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council convened for its second monthly meeting to discuss a number of issues. On the agenda was an update on the newly installed China Creek gage, a first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s stopping, standing and parking ordinance and consideration of capping 2023 rate increases for the city’s storm and surface, sewer and water rates at 2%.
Chronicle
Records: Washington Hired ID Thief, Heroin Dealer to Treat Mental Patients — He Stole Their Money
Mark James doesn't deny that he stole more than $5,000 from 13 mental patients he counseled at Western State Hospital in 2020 and 2021 — but he doesn't admit it, either. "That would be something that I'm not gonna talk about one way or the other," James told The News Tribune in a November interview.
Chronicle
Lewis County Locals, Leaders, Organizations Speak Out After Colorado Shooting
Colorado Springs late on Nov. 19 was shook with a tragedy at an LGBTQ night club called Club Q, where 26 patrons were injured, five were killed — two of whom were transgender — and countless others were left traumatized. The shock of the violence reverberated across the...
Chronicle
Thurston County Commission OKs Rules Allowing Homeless Camps to Be Permitted With Flexibility
Homeless encampments in Thurston County may be permitted with greater flexibility under a newly approved permanent law change. The Board of County Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the change last week. The ordinance allows for some permitting criteria for homeless encampments to be waived during a declared emergency. The county...
Chronicle
Derek Sanders Declares Victory in Thurston County Sheriff's Race, Starts Preparing for Role
Deputy Derek Sanders declared victory over incumbent John Snaza in the Thurston County Sheriff race as his lead solidified as ballot tallies were wrapping up. On Wednesday, results indicated Sanders earned 55.3% (64,826) of the vote while Snaza claimed 44.2% (51,839) of the vote. With turnout at 64.4%, there were about 600 ballots left to be counted, according to the Thurston County Auditor's Office, not nearly enough to turn the tide in Snaza's favor..
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
Chronicle
‘Santa’s Grinchy Train’ Launches at the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum Depot
With track repairs still underway and a lack of insurance further halting its passenger services, the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum (CCRM) is holding “Santa’s Grinchy Train” at the depot this holiday season. “We’ve decided to ‘blame the Grinch’ for stealing our tracks,” wrote CCRM in a news...
Chronicle
Letters Can Be Mailed to Santa in Downtown Chehalis
Experience Chehalis, Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome have teamed up to bring local children a little extra magic for the holiday season with a new “Letters to Santa” program. Santa mailboxes, located just inside Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome, were installed Friday. The boxes...
Chronicle
In Remembrance June Strovas: 1936-2022
June Crocker Strovas, most recently from Longview, died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 7, 2022, at the age of 86. She fought valiantly. She was born in Ryderwood in 1936 as the daughter of a logger. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom; grandson, Sahwn; and the love of her life, Tony. She is survived by her children Larry, Leanne, Rob, and Nat. June was blessed with loving relationships with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tough, generous, and resilient, June will be missed by all who knew her.
Chronicle
Mint City Coffee Roasting to Open on Tuesday in Downtown Chehalis
Mint City Coffee Roasting will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 8 a.m. Located at 539 N. Market Blvd., Mint City is opening in downtown Chehalis in a 100-plus year old building featuring an updated exterior. Mint City will feature small batch freshly roasted coffee...
Chronicle
Blazers Drop Two in Longview
The Centralia College men’s basketball team went to Cowlitz County looking for its first wins of the season over the weekend, but only came back with two more losses, falling 80-60 to Everett and Southwestern Oregon 84-66 at the Red Devil Classic in Longview. Both matchups saw the Trailblazers...
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Life Massage on Dec. 2
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting for Life Massage on Dec. 2 in Chehalis at North National Ave., Suite #11, at 11 a.m. As part of the event, there will be refreshments and a raffle drawing for two massages. The owner, Leah Vanasse, a licensed massage therapist, is a recent graduate of the Bodymechanics School of Myotherapy and Massage in Tumwater.
Chronicle
Ten Years of Bachelor’s Degrees at Centralia College
• Applied management, started 2012. Total degrees — 289 • Diesel technology, started 2014. Total degrees — 50 • Information technology, started 2017. Total degrees — 35 • Teacher education (K-8), started 2017. Total degrees — 105 • Behavioral healthcare, started 2021. First graduates wil be...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Paul Roznatowsky: 1942-2022
Paul John Roznatowsky, 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. Paul was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia on Sept. 6, 1942, to Nicholas and Sofia Roznatowsky. As a child during WWII, Paul spent time in a refugee camp. When he was 7 years old, the family fled to the U.S., settling in Detroit, Michigan. Paul’s father, active in Ukrainian scholarship and politics, passed his intellectual interests on to his son. Paul carved out a long and successful career in sales in California, Oregon and Chehalis, Washington. Paul enjoyed music, live concerts, art, travel, nature and his Cadillac. He leaves behind his son Johnny, daughter-in-law Erna, and granddaughter Ella in Hood River, his son Dylan in Chehalis, his closest friend Sharon Ellis, and many other friends. His sense of humor and style will be greatly missed. There will be no service at this time.
Chronicle
With New Coach, Tigers Looking to Build on Previous Success
The Centralia girls basketball team found its groove last season, bouncing back from a winless campaign to make it back to the 2A district tournament. After the season, head coach Doug Ashmore stepped away from the program after seven years at the helm, with assistant Austin Danielson coming in to lead the way after a year on his staff.
Chronicle
Aaron VanTuyl Commentary: Napavine vs. Okanogan Arrives Right on Schedule
TUMWATER — The games started an hour apart, but by the time Napavine stepped onto Sid Otton Field here Saturday afternoon it was a foregone conclusion. Okanogan was waiting, just like they had been all season. The Bulldogs — the preseason, midseason and postseason favorite from the east side...
Chronicle
Centralia Focusing on the Long Game With Young Group
The 2022-23 season is just around the corner for the Centralia boys basketball team. And so, in a way, is the 2023-24 campaign. At least, that’s how head coach Kyle Donahue sees it. “It’s kind of like we’re starting a two-year season at this point, because with one senior,...
