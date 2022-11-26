ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Man Arrested in Road Rage Shooting That Wounded Boy on Interstate 5

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported. The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.
TACOMA, WA
11-Year-Old Wounded in Interstate 5 Road Rage Shooting

An 11-year-old child was injured Friday in a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, according to the Washington State Patrol. It's the second highway shooting in the region to injure a child this month, following a Nov. 11 incident on Highway 167 in Renton in which a 9-year-old was struck by gunfire.
TACOMA, WA
Centralia Council Roundup: China Creek Gage Update, City Parking Ordinance Amendment and Service Rate Caps

On Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council convened for its second monthly meeting to discuss a number of issues. On the agenda was an update on the newly installed China Creek gage, a first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s stopping, standing and parking ordinance and consideration of capping 2023 rate increases for the city’s storm and surface, sewer and water rates at 2%.
CENTRALIA, WA
Derek Sanders Declares Victory in Thurston County Sheriff's Race, Starts Preparing for Role

Deputy Derek Sanders declared victory over incumbent John Snaza in the Thurston County Sheriff race as his lead solidified as ballot tallies were wrapping up. On Wednesday, results indicated Sanders earned 55.3% (64,826) of the vote while Snaza claimed 44.2% (51,839) of the vote. With turnout at 64.4%, there were about 600 ballots left to be counted, according to the Thurston County Auditor's Office, not nearly enough to turn the tide in Snaza's favor..
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations

Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
OLYMPIA, WA
Letters Can Be Mailed to Santa in Downtown Chehalis

Experience Chehalis, Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome have teamed up to bring local children a little extra magic for the holiday season with a new “Letters to Santa” program. Santa mailboxes, located just inside Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome, were installed Friday. The boxes...
CHEHALIS, WA
In Remembrance June Strovas: 1936-2022

June Crocker Strovas, most recently from Longview, died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 7, 2022, at the age of 86. She fought valiantly. She was born in Ryderwood in 1936 as the daughter of a logger. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom; grandson, Sahwn; and the love of her life, Tony. She is survived by her children Larry, Leanne, Rob, and Nat. June was blessed with loving relationships with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tough, generous, and resilient, June will be missed by all who knew her.
LONGVIEW, WA
Mint City Coffee Roasting to Open on Tuesday in Downtown Chehalis

Mint City Coffee Roasting will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 8 a.m. Located at 539 N. Market Blvd., Mint City is opening in downtown Chehalis in a 100-plus year old building featuring an updated exterior. Mint City will feature small batch freshly roasted coffee...
CHEHALIS, WA
Blazers Drop Two in Longview

The Centralia College men’s basketball team went to Cowlitz County looking for its first wins of the season over the weekend, but only came back with two more losses, falling 80-60 to Everett and Southwestern Oregon 84-66 at the Red Devil Classic in Longview. Both matchups saw the Trailblazers...
LONGVIEW, WA
Chamber of Commerce to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Life Massage on Dec. 2

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting for Life Massage on Dec. 2 in Chehalis at North National Ave., Suite #11, at 11 a.m. As part of the event, there will be refreshments and a raffle drawing for two massages. The owner, Leah Vanasse, a licensed massage therapist, is a recent graduate of the Bodymechanics School of Myotherapy and Massage in Tumwater.
CHEHALIS, WA
Ten Years of Bachelor’s Degrees at Centralia College

• Applied management, started 2012. Total degrees — 289 • Diesel technology, started 2014. Total degrees — 50 • Information technology, started 2017. Total degrees — 35 • Teacher education (K-8), started 2017. Total degrees — 105 • Behavioral healthcare, started 2021. First graduates wil be...
CENTRALIA, WA
In Loving Memory of Paul Roznatowsky: 1942-2022

Paul John Roznatowsky, 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. Paul was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia on Sept. 6, 1942, to Nicholas and Sofia Roznatowsky. As a child during WWII, Paul spent time in a refugee camp. When he was 7 years old, the family fled to the U.S., settling in Detroit, Michigan. Paul’s father, active in Ukrainian scholarship and politics, passed his intellectual interests on to his son. Paul carved out a long and successful career in sales in California, Oregon and Chehalis, Washington. Paul enjoyed music, live concerts, art, travel, nature and his Cadillac. He leaves behind his son Johnny, daughter-in-law Erna, and granddaughter Ella in Hood River, his son Dylan in Chehalis, his closest friend Sharon Ellis, and many other friends. His sense of humor and style will be greatly missed. There will be no service at this time.
CENTRALIA, WA
With New Coach, Tigers Looking to Build on Previous Success

The Centralia girls basketball team found its groove last season, bouncing back from a winless campaign to make it back to the 2A district tournament. After the season, head coach Doug Ashmore stepped away from the program after seven years at the helm, with assistant Austin Danielson coming in to lead the way after a year on his staff.
CENTRALIA, WA
Centralia Focusing on the Long Game With Young Group

The 2022-23 season is just around the corner for the Centralia boys basketball team. And so, in a way, is the 2023-24 campaign. At least, that’s how head coach Kyle Donahue sees it. “It’s kind of like we’re starting a two-year season at this point, because with one senior,...
CENTRALIA, WA

