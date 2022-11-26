Read full article on original website
Durant, Seth Curry help Nets pull away, beat Blazers 111-94
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Seth Curry added a season-high 29 off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-94 on Sunday. Curry was 7 for 10 on 3-pointers and had his highest point total with the Nets and the most by a Brooklyn reserve this season. “I’ve always felt like if I get good shots I’m going to make them at a high clip,” Curry said. “Our offense was flowing pretty well. Guys found me open early on to start the game and I felt pretty good, aggressive.” Kyrie Irving added 22 points for the Nets. Ben Simmons took just three shots but had 12 rebounds and eight assists.
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Wizards Sunday Showdown
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night and sparks will fly. Boston enters the tilt winners of 11 of its last 12 games -- including two straight wins -- and look to continue the good times although they will be without the services of superstar forward Jayson Tatum who will miss the contest due to a left ankle sprain. With Tatum sidelined, the Celtics will have to find a way to make up for his production therefore there will be plenty of opportunities to go around for Boston.
Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime
NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Even without Tatum, C's offense is a juggernaut
No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the Boston Celtics in Sunday's showdown with the Washington Wizards. The C's erupted for 72 points in the first half and 113 through three quarters despite their MVP candidate being out with a left ankle sprain. They shot 55 percent from the field (44-for-80) and 47.1 percent from 3-point range (16-for-34) against the NBA's eighth-ranked defense, resulting in a 130-121 win.
Tri-City Herald
NFC Playoff Picture: Vikings Chasing Eagles for No. 1 Seed, 49ers Making Push for 2nd
The Packers battled, but they couldn't quite get it done. Green Bay lost to the Eagles 40-33 on Sunday Night Football, meaning Philadelphia moves to 10-1 and stays a full game ahead of the Vikings atop the NFC standings. The Eagles have looked a bit more vulnerable of late, losing...
FOX Sports
Wizards take on the Timberwolves on 3-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Wizards -1.5; over/under is 223. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to stop its three-game skid when the Wizards take on Minnesota. The Wizards are 7-4 in home games. Washington...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Warriors
The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9) return to Minnesota on Sunday afternoon to face the Golden State Warriors (10-10) at Target Center. Minnesota fell to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, 110-108, ending a five-game win streak for the team. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 25 points in the competition. Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell both earned double-doubles in the game, Gobert with 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Russell with 20 points and 10 assists.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum's 30 points help surging Celtics take down Kings
Foul-plagued Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and led a third-quarter surge Friday night that propelled the Boston Celtics to a 122-104 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings. Jaylen Brown, also dealing with foul trouble, chipped in with 25 points for the Celtics, who won for an 11th time in their...
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Kevin Durant Excited For LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Longtime Scoring Record
As has been previously reported, at some point this season, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James is set to break the all-time NBA regular season scoring record, to which former Lakers center, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has laid claim since 1984, when he surpassed the previous all-time regular season scorer, former Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain.
