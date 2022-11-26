Read full article on original website
wbap.com
Lead Attorney in Key Metro Murder Case Dies One Day Before Delayed Trial Begins
WFAA – (WBAP/KLIF)- Jim Lane was set to be in court Monday for a long delayed trial of former Fort Worth police officer Arron Dean. Dean faces murder charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, shot inside a family home following a welfare check as the home’s door was reported open at night.
Jim Lane, longtime Tarrant County attorney and defense lawyer for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, has died
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the defense attorneys for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is facing charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, has died. Jim Lane, who represented Aaron Dean, died Sunday morning, just a day before Dean's trial was set to begin...
Who is Atatiana Jefferson? Former Fort Worth officer charged in her death heads to trial three years later
FORT WORTH, Texas — Even at an early age, family and friends knew Atatiana Jefferson planned to make a name for herself. Now, her name is a cry for justice from people who learned about her life, because of her death. Amber and Ashley Carr admired their younger sister...
Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Officers were dispatched...
Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
Fort Worth Weekly
Send in the Goons
Speaking at a recent meeting, a board member for TAD (Tarrant Appraisal District), Rich DeOtte, argued to release the findings from an August investigation publicly. In the report’s summary, attorneys with the Texas law firm Walsh Gallegos concluded that TAD’s director of residential appraisal did not break any laws when he allegedly used government resources last year to file complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) against a local Realtor.
Texas Rangers investigating after McKinney police shoot & kill man
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officers shot and killed a man in McKinney this afternoon after, police claim, he threatened his mother with an axe and tried to flee.McKinney police said that at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Dr. A woman called 911 and reported that her 30-year-old son had threatened her while holding an axe, but that she was able to get away safely.A spokesperson for the department claimed that after police arrived at the Magnolia Ranch apartment, they began chasing the man on foot "and at some point, shots were fired by the officer." The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.It was not clear what prompted the officer to shoot and kill the man. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
fox4news.com
Shooting victim driven to Fort Worth hospital by neighbor after drive-by shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - The victim of a drive-by shooting is alive after a stranger rushed him to a hospital. Fort Worth police said the neighbor was initially ducking for cover from the gunshots, but then took action after seeing someone was hit. Now, police are asking anyone who knows...
Several shootings reported in Dallas over the holiday weekend
A woman is dead and two other people are in the hospital because of gunfire at an east Dallas strip shopping center on North Buckner near I-30. Sunday morning, two of the victims were found in the parking lot.
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening. An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.
Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denton on Thanksgiving Day
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day. At around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to an area near University Drive and Bell Avenue, just north of Texas Woman's University, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
fox4news.com
McKinney officers fatally shoot man who threatened mom with axe, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police said an officer fatally shot a man whose mother reported he was threatening her with an axe. Police responded to the Magnolia Ranch Apartments at about 4 p.m. on Friday after getting reports of a domestic disturbance. A woman there told police her 30-year-old son...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide
Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
White Settlement Police seek motorcycle rider
Police in White Settlement is searching for a motorcyclist who performed some dangerous stunts while leading officers on a brief high-speed chase on Friday.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
azlenews.net
Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
fox4news.com
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
Woman stabbed to death in Fort Worth child custody dispute, accused killer arrested
A woman is dead after being stabbed in a child custody dispute in Fort Worth. Tuesday, police were called out to an address on John T. White Road near Loop 820.
