Darin Johnson
2d ago

Isn’t his message the same of what every politician say... Remember Obama said the same thing as he ran for President and what did he do? Only listened to the care of the LBTQ community and made every law that surrounded their interests while mocking Flint, Michigan with their water crises as if those people voices and concerns weren't important to receive the Fema grant that was desperately needed. He never helped one community of color but instead gave all of the fema money to every southern state who hated his guts which were mainly in the white republican states.

mdmh-bloomington.com

Another Democrat announced intentions to run at the 2023 mayoral election in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana – An Indianapolis consultant has made an official announcement that he will be running for the post at the next mayoral election in 2023. The third Democrat to join the race is Gregory Meriweather, who has been an advisor to police chiefs, political figures, and community and business leaders. In addition to State Representative Robin Shackleford and pastor James Jackson, he is the third black contender to declare their intention to run for mayor in the next election in 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Mayor addresses next ‘chapter’ for Fishers

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness gave his annual State of the City address Nov. 17 at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville. He spoke about where the city was in 1872 and what the continued growth of Fishers will look like for the next two years. The next “chapter,” Fadness said, will...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville begins redistricting process

During its Nov. 21 meeting, the Zionsville Town Council passed a resolution to adopt redistricting guidelines. Redistricting determines which residents are represented by a respective town council member based on their residential address within the Town of Zionsville. The redistricting process follows Indiana code’s requirement that the council redraw its...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

By The Numbers: Trends And Takeaways From The General Assembly Election Races

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana General Assembly came to work at the Statehouse Tuesday for Organization Day, and elected officials—both new and old—filled the chambers. This election cycle, Republicans lost a seat in the House, but it ended up evening out, as they added another in the Senate. This gives them 70 of the 100 House seats and 30 out of 40 in the Senate.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Hoosier Environmental Council recognizes local farmer, group

A Noblesville farmer and a local grassroots group were among a dozen recipients recognized by the Hoosier Environmental Council at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield last month. The Greening the Statehouse event, which was held Oct. 15 at the IMMI Conference Center, is the largest annual gathering...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Bernard testifies in her lawsuit against Rokita

Testimony was heard from both sides, this past week, in Marion Superior Court in Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita. Bernard is suing Rokita to keep him from accessing medical records at her practice in Indianapolis where she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim. Rokita is pushing to see if Bernard had properly informed law enforcement about the abuse against the young girl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport

IN Focus: White House chief of staff on midterms, …. Dan Spehler talks with White House chief of staff Ron Klain. IN Focus: Pence on midterms, civility, political …. Dan Spehler talks with former Vice President Mike Pence. Lutheran wins 1A title. Lutheran beats Adams Central 30-13 for the class...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
woofboomnews.com

Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison

On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Current Publishing

Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel

Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

New government rules allow students with debt to file for bankruptcy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released new guidelines to make it easier for some people with student loan debt to file for bankruptcy. The change in the rules applies to people with only federal student loans. Mark Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney in Indianapolis, told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates shooting on East Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive. Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How to prepare for cold relocation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most people avoid moving this time of year because winter weather can be unpredictable, but some people still have to do it. However, local experts say preparation is essential to make a winter move go smoothly. Atlast Vanlines, a moving agency headquartered in Evansville, found that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
clevelandmagazine.com

Why Midwesterners Feel at Home in Indianapolis

One writer travels to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship and discovers the city's hidden treasures along the way. By Henry Palattella. Beyond Columbus, heading west, there isn’t much outside of rest stops, flat prairies and the World’s Largest Candle in Centerville, Indiana. Then, deep in the American heartland, the Indianapolis skyline emerges.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

