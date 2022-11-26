Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cleveland19.com
Parma man shot, killed in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Parma man died after being shot on the city’s East side on Thanksgiving Day. Cleveland police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of E. 118th Street in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim...
cleveland19.com
Fairview Park police charge man accused of driving onto restricted area at Cleveland airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man accused of carjacking a vehicle in Fairview Park and then driving onto a restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport last week is now facing criminal charges. Fairview Park police charged Isaac Woolley, 26, with grand theft motor vehicle and attempted felonious assault;...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts driver who Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month will be arraigned Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Marlon Hale was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault,...
cleveland19.com
More than 2 dozen shots fired into occupied Akron home
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say more than two dozen shots were fired at an occupied home Friday evening. Three occupants of a Grace Avenue home escaped injury after an unknown suspect fired over two dozen rounds at the home while they were inside, police say. Officers arrived at...
cleveland19.com
18-year-old dies in Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 18-year-old men were shot Sunday evening and police said one victim has died from his injuries. The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 5th Ave., near Chittenden Street. When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, both victims were discovered lying...
Mother leaves sleeping toddlers unattended: Avon Police Blotter
A woman was arrested for child endangering at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 for leaving her two children, both 2 years old, unattended in a store parking lot. A witness called police and said the children appeared to be in distress due to the 77 degree temperature. Officers determined that the children did not need medical treatment and questioned their mother when she came out of the store.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police investigate murder of Maple Heights man
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Maple Heights man was found shot to death inside a car Saturday, Nov. 26. East Cleveland police said the victim was discovered around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Collamer Ave. Officers said the victim was in the driver’s seat of a...
cleveland19.com
Reward available for information on Cleveland woman found dead in Pittsburgh
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward for anyone with information about Adrianna K. Taylor. The 23-year-old woman was found dead in a backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania on Nov. 24, officials said. Investigators confirmed...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location. Ferrell died from his injuries at the...
cleveland19.com
Euclid firefighters search for arsonist
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The cause of a house fire last week has now been ruled arson, according to Euclid firefighters. Firefighters are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the fire at the home in the 20000 block of Ball Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 22.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive who failed to show up for his sentencing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive who never showed up to court for his sentencing. Correy Hill, 33, was convicted of felonious assault, weapons under disability, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated menacing for an Oct. 2020 shooting in Sheffield Township.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police giving out wheel-locks to slow down Hyundai, Kia car thieves
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s trending on social media: #kiaboys. Juveniles break into cars, hotwire them, and then take off with the stolen cars. Police say it’s been happening nationwide and that Kia and Hyundai thefts are soaring. 19 News has been tracking this crime spree all...
Suspected drunk driver hits fire hydrant, utility pole: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Crocker Road. A worker in a building at Crocker and Detroit roads at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 heard a loud crash on the street and saw a white truck sparking as it fled the scene. Officers discovered the vehicle did not make it far....
Man starts fight at hotel: Independence Police Blotter
Police investigate break-ins: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Edgewater Drive. An apartment building manager called the Lakewood Police Department at 1:02 p.m. on Nov. 16 to report that a male broke into the building twice the previous night. The manager had a video of the suspect. The suspect drove an older maroon or brown Chevrolet conversion van, according to a police event report.
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted for hitting pedestrian in Lyndhurst hit-and-run, police say
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Police continue to search for the car involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Lyndhurst. The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to a department press release. The driver struck a pedestrian crossing Mayfield Road and never stopped after leaving...
Coroner: Cleveland woman found in Wilkinsburg backyard was shot to death
A 23-year-old woman originally reported missing from Cleveland was found shot to death in a Wilkinsburg backyard on Thanksgiving, according to the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner. The body of Adrianna Kiri Taylor was discovered shortly after 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, in a backyard on the 800 block...
whbc.com
Canton Man Faces 12 Charges Total, Accused of Shooting 3 People
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old Canton man’s behavior after he was arrested for shooting three people earlier this month means he’s facing additional charges. Jermain Thompson is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault for the shooting incident in the street on 7th...
OVI suspect hits construction arrow trailer: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI crash: Lorain Road. Officers at 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 12 responded to Lorain Road near the Dover Center Road intersection regarding a one-vehicle crash. A witness at the scene flagged down officers and said he had witnessed a gray Chevrolet Equinox headed westbound on...
Motorist hallucinates car chase: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A man approached an officer in the back lot of the police station Nov. 16. The man said he was involved in an incident in which people were trying to rob him, pursue him in cars and shot at him. His car, which was parked next to the station’s rear entrance, had a damaged front bumper. There was no evidence of violence directed at the car. The officer learned the man was on probation for a drug related incident. The man said he was on Cleveland’s West 150 Street when another man approached him. He let the man into his car. They shared a cigarette. He took two hits from the cigarette and realized it contained K2/Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid that causes hallucinations, paranoia, delusions and altered perceptions. The other man then tried to rob him, but he escaped by driving over a cement parking bumper, which caused the damage to his front bumper. He then fled the area. He said the man and a few others pursued him in cars and shot at him as he was driving away. He said the chase went through Cleveland, Brook Park, Berea and Middleburg Heights, where he then went to police. He was unable to contact police during this almost hour chase because he did not have a phone. The officer noted he did not see any damage from gunshots. The officer checked the area’s license plate camera system and noted a different driving pattern. There were no cities that were alerted to such a chase. The officer believed, due to the man’s paranoid behavior and consuming the cannabis, the chase was likely imagined as a side affect of the substance. He did not perform field sobriety tests well. He was arrested for driving under the influence and operating with a temporary license. He refused to provide a statement and to perform more tests. A scouring pad used in drug usage was found inside the car.
