Read full article on original website
Stoney
2d ago
It's all about the memories anyway lol that's a cute story to tell their kids one day and they got it on film even better 🥰 CONGRATULATIONS!!!
Reply(1)
27
Thetruthwillsetufree
2d ago
To paraphrase a popular Disney character, that wasn’t diving, that was falling (over the side of the boat) with style. The entire video screamed, tell me you’re from Florida without telling me you’re Florida Man…on a boat with another Florida Man(takes his sunglasses before helping him back into the boat?) Proposing to a Florida Woman (stands laughing while he falls off the boat…sorry, “dives”….into the water reaching for the ring.) This should be sent into AFV!
Reply(1)
17
Snoopy64
2d ago
Thank goodness it was the ring box and not the ring💍 Congratulations to both of you 👏
Reply(5)
50
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Comments / 77