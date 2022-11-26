ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

East Texans talk Black Friday deals

By Tori Bean
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6z6N_0jNr8QYZ00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK )- Cathy Carter from Whitehouse usually doesn’t shop for Black Friday sales.

List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas

“I avoid it like the plague usually because I figure there’s this huge crowds, and I’m not that big of a shopper anyways, I have to be drawn out for something I really think I want,” said Cathy Carter, a Black Friday shopper.

A shuffleboard table caught her eye and pushed her to give the day a try.

“It’s not nearly as bad as I thought, it’s not as crowded, of course, it’s early. I’ve never been in a store this early, but it’s fine so far so I’m going to look at some more things,” said Carter.

Academy opened its doors at 5 a.m. but people were already waiting to get inside.

“We opened to about 140 standing in line and we’ve way surpassed that,” said Randy Smiley, Academy Store Director.

Some of the most popular items this year are apparel, grills of all kinds and gun safes.

“It’s been a lot of fun this morning, a lot of great people, our customers in Tyler are so awesome, they come in, they’re in great spirits, they are having fun, several of them dressed alike, you know they have Christmas shopping shirts on and so it’s been a great time,” said Smiley.

Academy Store Director Randy Smiley says he doesn’t think inflation has stopped people from shopping.

“It’s got to have some impact, but today’s been a good day,” said Smiley.

Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler

Carter found some great deals but isn’t sure if she will try again next year. Leaving East Texans with a final message.

“Stay safe, be careful, it’s wonderful to find things you want for your family,” Carter said. She added that shoppers shouldn’t go overboard for the things they want to buy.

Sales will be going on all weekend leading into Cyber Monday, where shoppers will be able to find great deals online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jNr8QYZ00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

The City of Rusk’s Christmas tree is lit

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The City of Rusk rang in the Christmas season with their annual tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 26. Their Christmas tree is located in downtown Rusk, where many people gathered for the Home Town Christmas event. It was a time for families to have some holly, jolly fun! Along with the […]
RUSK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans are already Christmas tree shopping

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Robinsons family opened Danville Tree Farms in Kilgore back in 1982 and now many East Texas families get their Christmas trees there every year. Amanda Langford brings her children every year and she rotates who gets to pick the tree. This year her daughter, Ava Langford gets to pick the […]
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’

Gilmer Community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves. Sunset Memorial Park and Croley Funeral Home are partnering up with the rotary club of Gilmer for the fifth year in a row, in efforts to raise funds for Wreaths Across America. Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texans celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend, the time has come again for one rescue mission to help those who will be in need over the Christmas holiday, particularly children, and toys to make their holidays joyful. While most East Texans are trying to recover from...
TYLER, TX
B93

Santa Land – Texas Original Drive-Thru Christmas Park

Twas the night before Thanksgiving and all through East Texas the people were celebrating and waiting for Christmas at Santa Land, Texas. Santa Land Texas near Tyler is home to the original Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Park. Generations of families have made Santa Land their Christmas destination every year during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village holiday destination offers over 1,000 fresh firs while benefiting good cause

TYLER, Texas — The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon. Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

$1000 reward for information on who illegally dumped a white-tailed buck in Henderson County

CROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) – Operation Game Thief is asking for the public’s help finding whoever illegally dumped a white-tailed buck on the side of County Road 1311 in Henderson County near Cross Roads. Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife. They said the white-tailed buck was dumped there illegally […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade

TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
TYLER, TX
kjas.com

Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on

The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
NEWTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy