East Texans talk Black Friday deals

TYLER, Texas ( KETK )- Cathy Carter from Whitehouse usually doesn’t shop for Black Friday sales.

“I avoid it like the plague usually because I figure there’s this huge crowds, and I’m not that big of a shopper anyways, I have to be drawn out for something I really think I want,” said Cathy Carter, a Black Friday shopper.

A shuffleboard table caught her eye and pushed her to give the day a try.

“It’s not nearly as bad as I thought, it’s not as crowded, of course, it’s early. I’ve never been in a store this early, but it’s fine so far so I’m going to look at some more things,” said Carter.

Academy opened its doors at 5 a.m. but people were already waiting to get inside.

“We opened to about 140 standing in line and we’ve way surpassed that,” said Randy Smiley, Academy Store Director.

Some of the most popular items this year are apparel, grills of all kinds and gun safes.

“It’s been a lot of fun this morning, a lot of great people, our customers in Tyler are so awesome, they come in, they’re in great spirits, they are having fun, several of them dressed alike, you know they have Christmas shopping shirts on and so it’s been a great time,” said Smiley.

Academy Store Director Randy Smiley says he doesn’t think inflation has stopped people from shopping.

“It’s got to have some impact, but today’s been a good day,” said Smiley.

Carter found some great deals but isn’t sure if she will try again next year. Leaving East Texans with a final message.

“Stay safe, be careful, it’s wonderful to find things you want for your family,” Carter said. She added that shoppers shouldn’t go overboard for the things they want to buy.

Sales will be going on all weekend leading into Cyber Monday, where shoppers will be able to find great deals online.



