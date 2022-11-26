Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Linus Ullmark injury: Bruins goalie knocked out of game vs. Hurricanes
Linus Ullmark, who has played a huge role in the Bruins’ early season success, was knocked out of Friday’s game with an injury. Ullmark appeared to be shaken up, 6:57 into the third period. He was slow to get up and then headed to the Boston dressing room. Jeremy Swayman, who recently returned from his own leg injury replaced him in the Bruins goal with Boston trailing 2-1. The Bruins tied the game shortly afterward.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
The Red-Hot Boston Celtics are Expected to Be Aided By an Early Christmas Present
The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA and might get even better right around Christmas. The post The Red-Hot Boston Celtics are Expected to Be Aided By an Early Christmas Present appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jim Montgomery Pinpoints Turning Point For Bruins Vs. Hurricanes
BOSTON — For a while on Friday afternoon, it felt as if the Bruins were going to suffer their first losing streak of the 2022-23 season. Boston was down 2-0 until late in the second period when David Krejci made it a one-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins, as they have done all season, never gave up the fight and eventually it was Krejci who tied it at 2-2. At first, it was waved off for goalie interference, but it was clear as day that Nick Foligno, who was in the crease at the time of the goal, was pushed to where he was and couldn’t do much about it.
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
WCVB
Gillette Stadium releases schedule for Massachusetts HS football state championship games
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For many high school football teams in Massachusetts, the season came to an end with thetraditional Thanksgiving Day game. But 16 squads in the state will be playing for a title next week at the home of the New England Patriots. Gillette Stadium will play host...
5 ways Red Sox can repair relationship with fans this offseason AND win in 2023
The Boston Red Sox have a long to-do list this offseason. Doing things to improve their relationship with the Fenway Faithful should be on it. Really, how the Sox proceed this winter will be what heals or further fractures their relationship with fans. In past years, they’ve made difficult decisions to improve certain aspects of the franchise – such as the farm system – that have deeply wounded fans. Trading Mookie Betts to skirt the luxury tax is one example. But this offseason, they should be aligned with fans on some very obvious goals. And of course, there are gestures of goodwill that they can make, too, that will come back to them in a good (and lucrative) way in the long term.
Patrice Bergeron Reflects On Standing Ovation For 1,000th Point
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron is having himself one heck of a week. The Bruins captain amassed his 1,000th career point — all with Boston — while the B’s were on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bergeron was met with a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd during the Bruins’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday afternoon before his team made NHL history with its thrilling 3-2 overtime win.
Jim Montgomery Used NHL History As Motivation For Bruins
BOSTON — The Bruins had a chance to make NHL history Friday afternoon at TD Garden, and for a little while it looked a tad bleak. Boston completed the comeback, however, and earned a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to two goals from David Krejci and a rocket from David Pastrnak in overtime.
Nick Foligno Doing More For Bruins With Same Ice Time As Last Season
Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno is averaging the same ice time as last season, yet his impact this year has been crucial for the B’s recent success. So far this season, “Uncle Nick” has four goals and 11 points across 20 games played. For more on Foligno,...
Ex-Red Sox Joe Kelly Rips ‘Outdated And Cheesy’ Free Agency
Former Boston Red Sox World Series champion Joe Kelly has a bone to pick with free agency. With the Major League Baseball 2022 campaign a chapter of the past, all focus has been redirected to the offseason with several household names available for grabs before the start of next season.
How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game Picks
Two Pacific division foes are set to collide on Saturday evening, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Vegas Golden Knights. Vancouver Canucks (+140) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (-170) Total: 6.5 (O-115, U-105) There hasn’t been a ton of consistency to this point of the regular season for the Canucks, but...
Payton Pritchard is rising to the occasion for the Boston Celtics
While he has not gotten the run that he likely hoped for coming into the 2022-23 NBA season, Boston Celtics reserve combo guard Payton Pritchard has made the most of the floor time he has been given thus far. And the Oregon native’s effort and hustle have been a key part of winning games on days when the starters have not (or could not) have it going for them.
GoLocalProv
Patriots Team Plane Flies UVA Football Players and Staff to Funerals of Teammates
The New England Patriots plane was spotted taking players and staff of the University of Virginia football team this weekend to the funerals of three teammates tragically shot and killed earlier this month. The three UVA Cavaliers players shot and killed were junior receiver Lavel Davis Jr. of Dorchester, South...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Even without Tatum, C's offense is a juggernaut
No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the Boston Celtics in Sunday's showdown with the Washington Wizards. The C's erupted for 72 points in the first half and 113 through three quarters despite their MVP candidate being out with a left ankle sprain. They shot 55 percent from the field (44-for-80) and 47.1 percent from 3-point range (16-for-34) against the NBA's eighth-ranked defense, resulting in a 130-121 win.
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker To Sign With New Team
The Dallas Mavericks intend to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walker, who has been a free agent since being waived by the Detroit Pistons in mid-October, last played for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while playing an average of 25.6 minutes in 37 games before eventually falling out of the rotation. New York traded the four-time NBA All-Star to Detroit on draft night in a financially driven decision.
Robyn Hayward Claims Hornets Made Gordon Hayward Play Through Injury
Robyn Hayward always has been one to voice how she feels, especially when it comes to her husband Gordon Hayward. Friday was no different when she sounded off on Instagram after the Charlotte Hornets announced Gordon was on the injury report with a left shoulder contusion. According to Robyn, though, the Hornets have been aware of the injury and that it was much more serious than just a contusion.
Injury Woes Continue To Plague Former Celtic Gordon Hayward
Former Boston Celtic Gordon Hayward just can’t outrun the injury bug. Hayward, who now is in his third season with the Charlotte Hornets, has had his career derailed by injuries and he’s set to miss significant time again. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday night that Hayward will...
Celtics' offense continues to dominate, even with Jayson Tatum out
The Boston Celtics are on a record-setting offensive pace, and that continued Sunday with a 130-121 win over the Washington Wizards – a performance that came with Jayson Tatum sitting out.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0