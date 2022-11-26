ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Neighbor witnesses aftermath of Little Rock city employee being shot

By Samantha Boyd
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHhJV_0jNr83aL00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police confirm a city employee has been shot and remains in critical condition.

The employee worked for the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs. He was shot Friday morning on South Elm Street and Charles Bussey Avenue in Little Rock. Police responded around 10 a.m.

A neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting said it all started when he heard gunshots outside, which at first, he thought nothing of, though his family did call 911. He said once he walked outside, he saw the full range of the situation.

“I was sitting there watching the EMS working on him, and you could see the holes in his back,” said neighbor, Devin Staggs.

LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street

Staggs said the employee was screaming in pain as paramedics rendered care.

Staggs, just 18 years old, said shootings in this area are not abnormal, though he has never seen a city employee become a victim of this violence.

“I don’t like try to walk up and down the street,” he said. “I just try to stay around my little area.”

A spokesperson for the police department said no suspect is in custody yet, and there is no further information he can provide at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 9

Danny Harris
2d ago

Don’t feel bad for people of Little Rock—-because in the election they clearly stated what kind of crime and violence protection they want.——It’s certainly a good place to stay away from.

Reply(2)
5
Joe James
2d ago

They keep saying it’s the guns fault maybe they should see the pattern of the people who are pulling the trigger

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysaline.com

Child Support, Assault, and False Imprisonment in Saline County Mugshots on 11282022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV

FBI investigating incident onboard plane diverted to Clinton National Airport

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Additional information from the Conway homicide investigation

Conway, Arkansas – A 25-year-old woman was allegedly found shot to death in her car outside a house, according to Conway Police, who are currently investigating the homicide. Early on Monday morning, it occurred on the 300 block of Reedy Road in Conway. No one has been detained as...
CONWAY, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Arkansas State Police searching for 87-year-old White County man

Bald Knob, Arkansas – A Silver Alert has been issued by the Arkansas State Police for a man missing from White County. According to state troopers, William Paul Barner, 87, is missing and is being sought after. He vanished on Wednesday at around 4 p.m. at Bald Knob, according to the authorities.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy