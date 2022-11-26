ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Clackamas fire hosting food and toy drive in December

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jiAip_0jNr80wA00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — In Clackamas County, the 2022 Operation Santa Claus toy and food drive is about to begin.

Clackamas fire runs the drive every year to help local families in need.

The event kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 30, with Santa set to take a ride on a fire engine to visit four neighborhoods.

Winter Wonderland drive-thru light show returns

The fire crews are collecting non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys.

But, they won’t be taking any of those donations during next week’s parades or at local fire stations.

Instead, you can help by going to one of five drop-off events between Dec. 3 and Dec. 11

Visit the Clackamas fire website for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

All aboard: Holiday Express run through Dec. 18

Annual historic steam locomotive rides are available at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.The annual Holiday Express steam locomotive rides at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI are continuing until Dec. 18. They are happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 45-minute trips take riders along the Willamette River to Oaks Park and back again. The rides are a fundraiser for the center, which is home to the three historic steam locomotives owned by the City of Portland. New this year, passengers will be pulled by the Polson Logging Co. No. 2, a "Mikado" steam locomotive built in 1912 for the Polson Logging Company. It is normally based at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. The interiors of the passenger cars are decorated with garland, ornaments, and lights. Santa Claus will be onboard every trip. Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $23 for kids three and over. Kids two and under are free as a lap child. A family pack for two adults and two children is $92. The center is located at 2250 SE Water Ave., For more information and to purchase tickets, visit orhf.org/. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

All Aboard! Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Goes All Christmasy

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A now-standard Christmas feature on the Oregon coast is back – and this time without the limitations of the pandemic. The Candy Cane Express out of Garibaldi has started its run already, with the next three weekends full of rolling and puffing Christmas cheer, as rides take to the rails every Sunday and Saturday until December 18. Aboard this moving feast of lights, you'll get cookies and hot cocoa on top of some beautiful scenery between here and Rockaway Beach. (Courtesy photo above)
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
kptv.com

Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
kptv.com

1 out of a home after apartment fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters put out a fire at an upstairs apartment unit in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. PF&R said just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Star Krest apartments in the 300 block of Southeast 126th Avenue. They said access was difficult from the south, so all but the first fire engine entered from East Burnside Street. The fire was put out by the first arriving engine.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Shoplifter causes ruckus at Woodstock Safeway

From Woodstock, an example of the sort of thing shoplifters are doing brazenly in Southeast, and around the city. Crime — particularly rampant shoplifting — continues to be of concern to Portland retailers. Criminals are aware that some stores have a policy of not stopping these bandits on their way out with unpaid merchandise, in an effort to protect their employees — and they also know that the severely understaffed Portland Police have had little time to devote to lesser crimes amidst all the shootings, stabbings, and gang violence.
PORTLAND, OR
shescatchingflights.com

13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼

If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
PORTLAND, OR
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Camas, WA

Camas is one of the many beautiful cities in Clark County, Washington, bordering Washougal City on the east side and Vancouver on the west side. One of the greatest features of Camas is Prune Hill, an extinct volcanic vent and a part of the Boring Lava Field. The region is...
CAMAS, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy