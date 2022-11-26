ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, KS

Gary’s Berries now open for the holiday season

By Keith Horinek
 2 days ago

GRANTVILLE KS. ( KSNT ) – For the second year in a row, Gary’s Berries has opened their Christmas light display.

Guests will be greeted by a 32-foot animated Christmas tree as the lights and music are choreographed to Grandma Julie’s Sweet Shop.

See the Grinch as he has taken up residence at Gary’s Berries. Find the Grinch inside the gift shop and have your photo taken with him.

Grab some hot cocoa and other holiday treats and travel along the canopy of lights and listen to how Jesus came into this world on a dark and cold night.

Be sure to bring a camera. Candy Cane Lane is where you will find many opportunities to take family photos. Be it a giant swing, or a life size Christmas greeting card.

