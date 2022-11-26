Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers receive No. 2 seed in Louisville region of NCAA Volleyball Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament appearance...
News Channel Nebraska
Minnesota tops Nebraska in regular-season finale
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team dropped its regular-season finale to No. 9 Minnesota, 22-25, 23-25, 22-25, on Saturday night in front of 8,225 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers finished the regular season 24-5 overall and 16-4 in the Big Ten. Minnesota finished...
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's win over Iowa, and handling the days ahead
We now know Mickey Joseph won't be the next permanent Husker head coach. Nebraska announced Matt Rhule as the choice on Saturday morning and Joseph seemed to have knowledge NU was going with an outside hire in the postgame following Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa. Still, Joseph has won his...
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the loss to Nebraska
Iowa football's November winning streak is over as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, on Friday to close out the regular season. Iowa finished the year with a 7-5 record and no longer control its own destiny in the Big Ten West. Here are the grades from the Hawkeyes' loss...
Nebraska Football: Luke Fickell hire could trigger Mickey Joseph-centric chain reaction
By all accounts, the Wisconsin Badgers are about to hire Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and when that comes to pass, Nebraska football fans better buckle up for the chain reaction. Just when it seemed as though the coaching carousel and the game of musical chairs was starting to...
Christopherson: Strong reasons for Husker fans to feel good about Matt Rhule hire
Matt Rhule has already made it Twitter official, with a #NewProfilePic of him dressed in red, a pretty Memorial Stadium shot in the background. It's OK to let yourself briefly feel good, Husker fans. You've been through a lot. Maybe something is turning. Your squad beat a rival on Friday...
News Channel Nebraska
Shelley shoots Nebraska to OT win over Mississippi State
San Juan, Puerto Rico - Jaz Shelley scored 14 of her career-high-tying 32 points in overtime, as the Nebraska women's basketball team claimed a 73-65 win over Mississippi State in its final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico at Roberto Clemente Coliseum on Saturday. Shelley, who scored her 14 overtime...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Battle Florida State Sunday Night
The Huskers will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday evening, as Nebraska takes on Florida State at the ESPN Events Invitational just outside Orlando, Fla. Tipoff between the Huskers and Seminoles is set for 6:30 p.m. (central) and the game will be televised nationally on ESPNEWS and carried on the Huskers Radio Network, on Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.
weareiowa.com
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test
The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders could helm Huskers 2023 opponent
The Nebraska football team has settled on its head coach in Matt Rhule and now the game of wondering what happens when the Huskers take the field in 2023 officially begins. It’s a new era in Husker football in 2023. Likewise, when the Huskers do get into the meat...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Fall to Wisconsin, 3-1
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team fell 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25) to No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday night in front of 8,255 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers fell to 24-4 overall and 16-3 in the Big Ten, while Wisconsin improved to 24-3 overall and 18-1 in the Big Ten. The Badgers clinched the outright Big Ten championship with the win.
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa for Nebraska Game
Asa Newsom, Titus Cram, Koi Perich, Others Checking Out Kinnick Stadium Friday
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska
Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
News Channel Nebraska
Matt Rhule to Lead Nebraska Football Program
A proven program builder in college football, Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska's Head Football Coach. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule as the 31st permanent head coach in Nebraska history on Monday in Lincoln. The 47-year-old Rhule has built an impressive coaching resume over...
Hawkeye men and women both win
The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
News Channel Nebraska
#15 Creighton volleyball tops #14 Marquette for third straight BIG EAST Tourney title
OMAHA, Neb. -- Norah Sis and Ava Martin combined for 45 kills to lead No. 15 Creighton Volleyball to its eighth BIG EAST Tournament title in the last nine years with a 3-2 win vs. No. 14 Marquette on Saturday evening at D.J. Sokol Arena. Creighton has now beaten Marquette in five of the last six BIG EAST Tournament finals.
