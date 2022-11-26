ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Kearney Hub

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers receive No. 2 seed in Louisville region of NCAA Volleyball Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament appearance...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Minnesota tops Nebraska in regular-season finale

LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team dropped its regular-season finale to No. 9 Minnesota, 22-25, 23-25, 22-25, on Saturday night in front of 8,225 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers finished the regular season 24-5 overall and 16-4 in the Big Ten. Minnesota finished...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Shelley shoots Nebraska to OT win over Mississippi State

San Juan, Puerto Rico - Jaz Shelley scored 14 of her career-high-tying 32 points in overtime, as the Nebraska women's basketball team claimed a 73-65 win over Mississippi State in its final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico at Roberto Clemente Coliseum on Saturday. Shelley, who scored her 14 overtime...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers Battle Florida State Sunday Night

The Huskers will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday evening, as Nebraska takes on Florida State at the ESPN Events Invitational just outside Orlando, Fla. Tipoff between the Huskers and Seminoles is set for 6:30 p.m. (central) and the game will be televised nationally on ESPNEWS and carried on the Huskers Radio Network, on Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test

The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
IOWA CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers Fall to Wisconsin, 3-1

LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team fell 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25) to No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday night in front of 8,255 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers fell to 24-4 overall and 16-3 in the Big Ten, while Wisconsin improved to 24-3 overall and 18-1 in the Big Ten. The Badgers clinched the outright Big Ten championship with the win.
MADISON, WI
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska

Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd

In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Matt Rhule to Lead Nebraska Football Program

A proven program builder in college football, Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska's Head Football Coach. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule as the 31st permanent head coach in Nebraska history on Monday in Lincoln. The 47-year-old Rhule has built an impressive coaching resume over...
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

Hawkeye men and women both win

The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
IOWA CITY, IA

