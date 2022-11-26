ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas football grades: Did the Razorbacks offense fail its final exam against Missouri?

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas football couldn't break its road losing streak to Missouri, falling to the Tigers 29-27 on Friday. It was the Razorbacks' fifth straight loss to Missouri at Faurot Field.

Arkansas (6-6, 3-5 SEC) dropped to 0-3 in its trophy games this season and gave Missouri (6-6, 3-5) its sixth win to reach bowl eligibility.

Here's how we're grading each phase of the Razorbacks' regular-season finale.

Offense: D

Arkansas managed to go from down 10 to up point in the first half, but the offense stalled at the worst possible time. The Razorbacks did not score a touchdown in the second half, instead settling for two field goals. Missouri shut down the Arkansas running game, and Rocket Sanders only got 10 carries.

Defense: D

The Razorbacks allowed 226 rushing yards to an offense that entered the game averaging 152 per game. They ceded a career high in rushing yards to quarterback Brady Cook, which he achieved just 23 minutes into the game. Arkansas' defense had been strong in recent weeks, but it made an inconsistent Missouri offense look excellent. Arkansas held Missouri without a touchdown for its last four drives, but the offense couldn't capitalize on the opportunities to get ahead.

Special teams: B

Arkansas had a punt partially blocked to give the Tigers good field position, but the defense managed to hold them to a field goal. Cam Little was 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 46-yarder. Arkansas had one return, an 11-yard punt return by Bryce Stephens.

Coaching: C

Arkansas came in to Columbia after its best win of the season and rolled over. There was a head-scratching play call at the goal line, when tight end Trey Knox took a direct snap on second-and-goal from the 2-yard line and gained nothing. Arkansas had flashes, but the game as a whole was a poor way to end the regular season.

Overall: D

Arkansas was favored by only three points against Missouri and lost by two. The Razorbacks never found consistency on offense or defense, with the offense failing to capitalize on opportunities and the defense letting Missouri stay ahead.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

