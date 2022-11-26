Construction on Civic Center facade delayed for short winter shutdown period

Construction on the façade of the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls will be temporarily suspended for a winter shutdown period, the city announced earlier this week.

The winter shutdown is projected to start on Jan. 19 and go until early March, depending on weather conditions.

City staff made the decision in consultation with contractor Talisman Construction Services.

The project was approved by the Great Falls City Commission in April of 2021 and was scheduled to be completed by February of 2023. The postponement may delay the completion of the façade project until August, according to the city.

“Besides the need for a short winter shutdown, the project is proceeding as planned and represents a significant accomplishment in preserving this iconic building in the heart of Great Falls,” the city said in a release.

The contract amount for Talisman was $5,411,682 to repair the façade of the Civic Center at 2 Park Drive South, Planning and Community Development Director Craig Raymond said at the commission meeting when the funding was approved.

The project will replace large portions of the cast stone façade of the Civic Center with new cast stone to match the existing pieces that will remain. The front stairs will be replaced and some mechanical upgrades to modern, high-efficiency mechanical equipment will occur. All roof membranes will be removed, mechanical units on the roof will be removed to raise mechanical curbs and roofing will be replaced, and then a new roof membrane installed, and then eventually the mechanical units will be reset on top of the roof, Raymond said at the meeting.

The commission approved a $6 million bond issue to fix the facade of the Civic Center in February 2021 and will pay off the debt through annual payments of TIF funds.

The city first proposed repairs in 2019 as many of the concrete and stone panels on the building built in 1939 were cracking, bowing and crumbling. In June 2020, the city temporarily fenced off the front entrance of the building as a panel fell from the upper exterior and landed on the roof of the Civic Center.