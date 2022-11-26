ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, one jailed after Friday morning stabbing in west Lubbock

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
A woman remained jailed Saturday as Lubbock's Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continued investigating a Friday morning stabbing that left one person dead.

The LPD Communications Center received a call for service in response to a domestic disturbance at 2:27 a.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Amherst Street, according to a statement from Lubbock police. Officers responded and found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation it was determined 21-year-old Alexis Court and Garcia were involved in a physical altercation which ended in Garcia being stabbed.

Court was placed under arrest and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault. Other charges could be pending.

Garcia was transported to University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries just after 8 a.m. Friday.

Investigators believe there is no continued threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: One dead, one jailed after Friday morning stabbing in west Lubbock

