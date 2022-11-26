ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Santa parachutes into Janss Marketplace for Black Friday

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
Santa Claus streaked across the midday sky into Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks around noon on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kicked off.

The North Pole resident, embodied by Joe Jennings of Los Angeles, piloted a parachute rather than reindeer, landing near Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill and Buca di Beppo. On the ground, Mrs. Claus, played by Cat Conner of Hollywood, connected with a crowd of children awaiting Santa's arrival.

The Jingle Bell Jump was followed by entertainment as the mall opened for what was expected to be a lively day for brick-and-mortar locations. More foot traffic was predicted nationwide after two years of pandemic concerns eased.

The day after Thanksgiving marks the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season for U.S. retailers.

