UTEP men find a way again, beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to sweep classic

November college basketball tournaments are a time of learning, particularly assessing what's in the mirror.

The UTEP men's team has learned how to win close games, which is important because the Miners seem particularly good at keeping them close.

In the final game of the Jim Forbes Classic Friday , UTEP blew almost all of a 20-point lead in the final 10 minutes against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before solving its turnover problems and 3-point defense and making just enough free throws to win 72-67.

The Miners improved to 5-1 with their fifth consecutive victory while a resilient Islanders team that returns five starters from an NCAA tournament team fell to 4-3 after a furious rally fell short.

This was the only UTEP game in the three-game classic that didn't go to overtime.

What they said

"I actually like some of these close games, you learn how to play in them and you get more comfortable," UTEP coach Joe Golding said. "Our guys were more comfortable when it got closer than they were when it was 20 as crazy as it sounds. These guys haven't been up 20.

"Every game is a different lesson. We're comfortable being in these close games."

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi struggled offensively while digging a 20-point hole, then used a 23-5 run to claw within 65-63 with 2:18 remaining. From there the Islanders missed their next four shots and had two turnovers while UTEP made 7-of-10 free throws in the end game.

"UTEP is a very good team, especially on the defensive end and they gave us trouble in the first half," A&M-CC coach Steve Lutz said after his team shot 31 percent in the first 30 minutes and 60 percent the rest of the way. "In the second half we were a little better offensively, we were able to create some opportunities and knocked those shots down.

"But you can't play good teams on the road and expect to play one half. You have to play 40 minutes to pull off a win on the road."

How it went

UTEP played 32 good minutes — the first 30 when it went up 60-40 and the last two when it made the plays it had to to win its fifth consecutive game.

"We stayed together, we fought, we believed," said Jamari Sibley , whose 12 points matched Tae Hardy for the team lead on a night when 10 Miners had at least three points. "We always believe."

Sibley converted back-to-back 3s near the midpoint of the second half when UTEP was building the 20-point lead.

The themes were familiar for a team that has struggled, but ultimately succeeded, in closing out games.

"Once we came out in the second half we faced a lot of adversity, but we stuck together and pulled it off," said reserve center Derick Hamilton, whose four points in six minutes earned big praise from Golding.

For the Islanders, Terrion Murdix had 10 points to lead four players in double figures. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was 2-of-20 from the 3-point line inside the final 5:30, then made three of its next four in the 23-5 run. They finished 5-of-24 from range while UTEP was marginally better than it was the first two games of the classic, going 6-of-17 from the 3-point line Friday.

"We had to limit them on 3s," Golding said. "We were terrific in the first half. 0 (Trevian Tennyson) and 23 (Ross Williams) had a few good looks but they were out of rhythm. In the second half we got up 20 and relax and 0 and 23 saw the ball go in. Once they started making shots we got stagnant offensively and here we go."

Closing out

After UTEP built the 60-40 lead it committed three consecutive turnovers and had seven of its 18 in that final 10 minutes of the game.

Only one of those came in the final 2:00 when UTEP was able to hold on to the ball long enough to absorb deliberate fouls, as the Miners went to the line on their final four possessions.

As they were doing that they remembered how to lock down on defense, though defensive rebounding continues to be a problem — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi had 15 offensive rebounds, though UTEP did win the boards 39-38.

"One big takeaway is we have to be better on (defending) offensive rebounding," Golding said.

UTEP will work on that after a five-game winning streak, which is the best way to address those problems.

Up next

The UTEP men travel to Las Cruces to play New Mexico State on Wednesday night in the return game of their home-and-home. The Pan-Am Center tip is set for 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will be at UT-Rio Grande Valley for a 6:30 p.m. Central time tip.

