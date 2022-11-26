Greater Cincinnati high school football playoff scores and updates for Week 15
Eight Greater Cincinnati high school football teams reached Thanksgiving still in the hunt for a state title.
Follow along as The Enquirer gives you real-time updates from each of those contests this weekend. On Friday afternoon, East Central won a state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium .
Northern Kentucky
Class 1A: Newport Central Catholic 14, Pikeville 50 - FINAL
NewCath 0 7 0 7-14
Pikeville 14 22 14 0-50
P – Anthony 1 run (Rogers kick)
P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)
P – Hensley 12 pass from Brown (Bevins run)
N – Smith 7 run (Barth kick)
P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)
P – Birchfield 18 pass from Brown (Rogers kick)
P – Birchfield 41 run (Rogers kick)
P – Caudill 25 run (Rogers kick)
N – Runyon 72 run (Barth kick)
Class 2A: Lloyd Memorial 0, Beechwood 48 - FINAL
Lloyd - 0 0 0 0 - 0
Beechwood - 20 14 7 7 - 48
B - Linder 58 pass from Hayden (kick failed)
B - Linder 22 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)
B - Flaherty 4 run (Kappes kick)
B- Flaherty 2 run (Kappes kick)
B- McCormack 26 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)
B- Flaherty 1 run (Kappes kick)
B - Riegler 10 run (Kappes kick)
Records: B 13-1, L 10-4
Ohio
Division I: Moeller 24, Springfield 28 - FINAL
Springfield – 0 7 7 14 - 28
Moeller – 7 7 0 10 - 24
M – Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick)
S – Thigpen 22 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)
M – Marshall 8 run (Mitchell kick)
S – Brown 32 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)
M – Marshall 13 run (Mitchell kick)
S – Thigpen 8 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)
M – 42 Mitchell FG
S – Brown 48 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)
Division II: Kings 49, Toledo Central Catholic 52 - FINAL
Kings - 7 14 14 14 - 49
Central Catholic - 7 24 7 14 - 52
C- Murphy 44 punt return (Bishop kick)
K- Kocher 8 run (Wik kick)
K- Lyman 64 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)
C- Awls 31 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)
K- Mussari 37 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)
C- Edmonds 1 run (Bishop kick)
C- Greenlee 62 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)
C- FG Bishop 48
K- Mussari 33 pass from Kings (Wik kick)
C- Edmonds 5 run (Bishop kick)
K- Kocher 2 run (Wik kick)
K- Mussari 23 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)
C- Greenlee 48 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)
K- Lyman 50 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)
C- Edmonds 5 run (Wik kick)
Records: C 14-1, K 13-2
Division IV: Wyoming 32, Steubenville 20 - FINAL
Wyoming - 3 10 6 13 - 32
Steubenville - 0 7 6 7 - 20
W - FG Rummer 28
S - Ostovich 1 run (Bowers kick)
W - FG Rummer 36
W - Hester 4 run (Rummer kick)
W - Hester 16 pass from Hauer (run failed)
S - Ostovich 1 run (kick failed)
S - Faulks 70 run (Bowers kick)
W - Hester 4 run (pass failed)
W - Gray 52 INT return (Rummer kick)
Records: W 15-0, S 12-3
Indiana
Class 3A state final : Lawrenceburg 14, Bishop Chatard 34 - FINAL
Lawrenceburg 7 7 0 0-14
Bishop Chatard 7 3 7 17-34
L – Witte 31 run (Hinthorne kick)
BC – Purichia 7 run (Chapman kick).
BC – Chapman 37 field goal
L – Bushman 7 pass from Ahaus (Hinthorne kick)
BC – Dudik 10 pass from VanVleet (Chapman kick)
BC – Kinnett 15 run (Chapman kick)
BC – Chapman 37 field goal
BC – Kinnett 31 run (Chapman kick)
Class 4A state final : East Central 37, New Prairie 7 - FINAL
