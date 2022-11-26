ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Greater Cincinnati high school football playoff scores and updates for Week 15

By Shelby Dermer and Melanie Laughman, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzbd5_0jNr7LmT00

Eight Greater Cincinnati high school football teams reached Thanksgiving still in the hunt for a state title.

Follow along as The Enquirer gives you real-time updates from each of those contests this weekend. On Friday afternoon, East Central won a state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium .

More: Eight Greater Cincinnati football teams reach state level. Here's who we think will win

Northern Kentucky

Class 1A: Newport Central Catholic 14, Pikeville 50 - FINAL

More: NewCath loses to Pikeville in 1A state semifinal

NewCath 0            7            0            7-14

Pikeville 14          22          14          0-50

P – Anthony 1 run (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)

P – Hensley 12 pass from Brown (Bevins run)

N – Smith 7 run (Barth kick)

P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 18 pass from Brown (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 41 run (Rogers kick)

P – Caudill 25 run (Rogers kick)

N – Runyon 72 run (Barth kick)

Class 2A: Lloyd Memorial 0, Beechwood 48 - FINAL

More: Beechwood football shuts out Lloyd Memorial 48-0 in KHSAA Class 2A semifinal

Lloyd - 0 0 0 0 - 0

Beechwood - 20 14 7 7 - 48

B - Linder 58 pass from Hayden (kick failed)

B - Linder 22 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)

B - Flaherty 4 run (Kappes kick)

B- Flaherty 2 run (Kappes kick)

B- McCormack 26 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)

B- Flaherty 1 run (Kappes kick)

B - Riegler 10 run (Kappes kick)

Records: B 13-1, L 10-4

Ohio

Division I: Moeller 24, Springfield 28 - FINAL

More: 'Disappointed we don't have one more': Moeller falls to Springfield in state semifinal

Springfield – 0 7 7 14 - 28

Moeller – 7 7 0 10 - 24

M – Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Thigpen 22 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – Marshall 8 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Brown 32 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – Marshall 13 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Thigpen 8 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – 42 Mitchell FG

S – Brown 48 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

Division II: Kings 49, Toledo Central Catholic 52 - FINAL

More: 'They played their hearts out.' Kings football falls in state semifinal thriller, 52-49

Kings - 7 14 14 14 - 49

Central Catholic - 7 24 7 14 - 52

C- Murphy 44 punt return (Bishop kick)

K- Kocher 8 run (Wik kick)

K- Lyman 64 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Awls 31 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)

K- Mussari 37 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Edmonds 1 run (Bishop kick)

C- Greenlee 62 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)

C- FG Bishop 48

K- Mussari 33 pass from Kings (Wik kick)

C- Edmonds 5 run (Bishop kick)

K- Kocher 2 run (Wik kick)

K- Mussari 23 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Greenlee 48 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)

K- Lyman 50 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Edmonds 5 run (Wik kick)

Records: C 14-1, K 13-2

Division IV: Wyoming 32, Steubenville 20 - FINAL

More: 'It was special to watch.' Wyoming rallies past Steubenville in DIV state semifinals

Wyoming - 3 10 6 13 - 32

Steubenville - 0 7 6 7 - 20

W - FG Rummer 28

S - Ostovich 1 run (Bowers kick)

W - FG Rummer 36

W - Hester 4 run (Rummer kick)

W - Hester 16 pass from Hauer (run failed)

S - Ostovich 1 run (kick failed)

S - Faulks 70 run (Bowers kick)

W - Hester 4 run (pass failed)

W - Gray 52 INT return (Rummer kick)

Records: W 15-0, S 12-3

Indiana

Class 3A state final : Lawrenceburg 14, Bishop Chatard 34 - FINAL

More: 'I'm proud of our kids.' Lawrenceburg falls short in IHSAA 3A state final, 34-14

Lawrenceburg 7 7 0 0-14

Bishop Chatard 7 3 7 17-34

L – Witte 31 run (Hinthorne kick)

BC – Purichia 7 run (Chapman kick).

BC – Chapman 37 field goal

L – Bushman 7 pass from Ahaus (Hinthorne kick)

BC – Dudik 10 pass from VanVleet (Chapman kick)

BC – Kinnett 15 run (Chapman kick)

BC – Chapman 37 field goal

BC – Kinnett 31 run (Chapman kick)

Class 4A state final : East Central 37, New Prairie 7 - FINAL

More: 'I'm so happy for our program:' East Central overwhelms New Prairie to win 4A state title

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Greater Cincinnati high school football playoff scores and updates for Week 15

KFDA

High school football playoff scores and highlights from across the panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nine panhandle teams came into Friday still in the playoffs. Only three remain. Happy took down Nazareth in the second matchup of the season. For the two 1A teams, this was the state quarterfinals matchup while the other panhandle teams won’t reach the state quarterfinals until next week. Canadian took down Spearman with a huge 63-14 win in Borger. The Wildcats have won every game by at least four touchdowns since September 9th. They’ll face Wall in the next round. The Wellington Skyrockets beat the Vega Longhorns at Happy State Bank Stadium. It’s the second year in a row that Wellington eliminated Vega from the playoffs. Wellington is set to face New Home next week.
AMARILLO, TX
WBTW News13

High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mascot Fight

Whether the stakes are high or low, college football teams tend to bring something a little extra to the final game of the regular season. But for one rivalry game, that bitterness extends all the way to the mascots. During today's Territorial Cup rivalry game between Arizona State and Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Coach Decision

After months of speculation, Nebraska has locked in on a target to fill its head coaching vacancy. It appears the Cornhuskers want Matt Rhule to lead their program. "Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN," Chris Low reported on Friday afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Getting Mentioned For Prominent College Job

Urban Meyer has not coached in college in four years, but that doesn't mean he isn't still being mentioned for jobs. The latest opening people are imagining Meyer as a fit for is Cincinnati. The Bearcats are looking for a new head coach after Luke Fickell agreed to take over the reins at Wisconsin.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

A prominent quarterback has put his name into the transfer portal. According to multiple reports, Michigan’s Cade McNamara has decided to pursue transfer opportunities by putting his name in the portal. McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback in 2021 when the Wolverines won the Big Ten and advanced to the College Football Playoff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
