Greater Cincinnati high school football playoff scores and updates for Week 15

Eight Greater Cincinnati high school football teams reached Thanksgiving still in the hunt for a state title.

Follow along as The Enquirer gives you real-time updates from each of those contests this weekend. On Friday afternoon, East Central won a state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium .

Northern Kentucky

Class 1A: Newport Central Catholic 14, Pikeville 50 - FINAL

NewCath 0 7 0 7-14

Pikeville 14 22 14 0-50

P – Anthony 1 run (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)

P – Hensley 12 pass from Brown (Bevins run)

N – Smith 7 run (Barth kick)

P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 18 pass from Brown (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 41 run (Rogers kick)

P – Caudill 25 run (Rogers kick)

N – Runyon 72 run (Barth kick)

Class 2A: Lloyd Memorial 0, Beechwood 48 - FINAL

Lloyd - 0 0 0 0 - 0

Beechwood - 20 14 7 7 - 48

B - Linder 58 pass from Hayden (kick failed)

B - Linder 22 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)

B - Flaherty 4 run (Kappes kick)

B- Flaherty 2 run (Kappes kick)

B- McCormack 26 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)

B- Flaherty 1 run (Kappes kick)

B - Riegler 10 run (Kappes kick)

Records: B 13-1, L 10-4

Ohio

Division I: Moeller 24, Springfield 28 - FINAL

Springfield – 0 7 7 14 - 28

Moeller – 7 7 0 10 - 24

M – Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Thigpen 22 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – Marshall 8 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Brown 32 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – Marshall 13 run (Mitchell kick)

S – Thigpen 8 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

M – 42 Mitchell FG

S – Brown 48 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick)

Division II: Kings 49, Toledo Central Catholic 52 - FINAL

Kings - 7 14 14 14 - 49

Central Catholic - 7 24 7 14 - 52

C- Murphy 44 punt return (Bishop kick)

K- Kocher 8 run (Wik kick)

K- Lyman 64 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Awls 31 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)

K- Mussari 37 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Edmonds 1 run (Bishop kick)

C- Greenlee 62 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)

C- FG Bishop 48

K- Mussari 33 pass from Kings (Wik kick)

C- Edmonds 5 run (Bishop kick)

K- Kocher 2 run (Wik kick)

K- Mussari 23 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Greenlee 48 pass from Clark (Bishop kick)

K- Lyman 50 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

C- Edmonds 5 run (Wik kick)

Records: C 14-1, K 13-2

Division IV: Wyoming 32, Steubenville 20 - FINAL

Wyoming - 3 10 6 13 - 32

Steubenville - 0 7 6 7 - 20

W - FG Rummer 28

S - Ostovich 1 run (Bowers kick)

W - FG Rummer 36

W - Hester 4 run (Rummer kick)

W - Hester 16 pass from Hauer (run failed)

S - Ostovich 1 run (kick failed)

S - Faulks 70 run (Bowers kick)

W - Hester 4 run (pass failed)

W - Gray 52 INT return (Rummer kick)

Records: W 15-0, S 12-3

Indiana

Class 3A state final : Lawrenceburg 14, Bishop Chatard 34 - FINAL

Lawrenceburg 7 7 0 0-14

Bishop Chatard 7 3 7 17-34

L – Witte 31 run (Hinthorne kick)

BC – Purichia 7 run (Chapman kick).

BC – Chapman 37 field goal

L – Bushman 7 pass from Ahaus (Hinthorne kick)

BC – Dudik 10 pass from VanVleet (Chapman kick)

BC – Kinnett 15 run (Chapman kick)

BC – Chapman 37 field goal

BC – Kinnett 31 run (Chapman kick)

Class 4A state final : East Central 37, New Prairie 7 - FINAL

