ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

Five Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Sebastian Doll on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers

KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Motivate Your Monday: Just smile

MISSOULA, Mont. — Okay so I may look goofy right now cheesing at you all, but did you ever notice how a person’s smile can be contagious where you find yourself smiling because they are?. Smiling is one of the most basic expressions that we’re capable of, but...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now

This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire

MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Firefighters respond to warehouse fire in Four Corners

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin Gateway firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in Four Corners on Sunday. A social media post rushed to a working fire, with heavy smoke pouring out. It was so intense, Gallatin Gateway sent out a second alarm to call in mutual aid from Hyalite, Amsterdam,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meets Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force is to meet on Monday. The panel looks at cases across Montana, and applications for funding and support. Newer Montana laws have extended grant money communities can apply for, and has created a review commission, working with the state Department of Justice.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

On the hunt: Scenes from the archives of the Montana Historical Society

For as long as the state of Montana has existed, and long before, its human inhabitants have hunted its wildlife. For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on hunting with primitive tools for subsistence. With European colonization, hunting’s evolution from sustenance to market and trophy hunting of the 1800s marked major changes for the landscape and game herds. Animals such as bison were decimated and predators poised for eradication.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to car crashing into Bozeman business

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a single occupant car driving into a business around 8 a.m. in north Bozeman. Officials say the driver mixed the brakes with the gas pedal, causing the car to jump the curb and crash into the business. Bozeman Fire Department...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Plenty of options to ski in Montana this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The holiday weekend brings plenty of opportunities to ski. At Big Sky Resort, a recent storm brought 8 new inches of snow up at Headwaters, and skiers are posting that conditions are running deep, especially high on the mountain. Managers expect to see more terrain open...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman

Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Arctic cold, more snow on the way

Areas of snow will be possible today across western Montana. New snow accumulations will stay light, but it only takes a dusting to create slick roads. Daytime highs will be in the upper 10s and 20s. Tuesday will start with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero....
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Where You Can Shop Early in Montana on Black Friday

It feels a lot like 2010 out there, as shoppers are having to hit the early morning circuit if they want to snap up Black Friday deals in Western Montana stores. For the past several years, more and more stores, especially of the big box variety, were moving into opening on Thanksgiving afternoon and evening, as they tried to tap into people's post-meal time to get out and start their shopping.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention

Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman City Commission hears update on mobile crisis team

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Plans for a mobile crisis team in Bozeman are moving forward. City commissioners held a workshop to better understand how the team works. Right now, the team consists of workers from a private company called Health Connections. The team responds to calls where people are struggling...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy