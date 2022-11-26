Read full article on original website
Five Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Sebastian Doll on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Know a Paralyzed Veteran in Montana Who Likes to Hunt?
Do you know a paralyzed veteran here in Montana who likes to hunt, fish, and spend time outdoors?. I got a note from our friends at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) here in Montana with a great opportunity for a free track chair that has been donated for a veteran here in Big Sky country.
NBCMontana
Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers
KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
NBCMontana
Motivate Your Monday: Just smile
MISSOULA, Mont. — Okay so I may look goofy right now cheesing at you all, but did you ever notice how a person’s smile can be contagious where you find yourself smiling because they are?. Smiling is one of the most basic expressions that we’re capable of, but...
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
NBCMontana
Firefighters respond to warehouse fire in Four Corners
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin Gateway firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in Four Corners on Sunday. A social media post rushed to a working fire, with heavy smoke pouring out. It was so intense, Gallatin Gateway sent out a second alarm to call in mutual aid from Hyalite, Amsterdam,...
NBCMontana
Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meets Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force is to meet on Monday. The panel looks at cases across Montana, and applications for funding and support. Newer Montana laws have extended grant money communities can apply for, and has created a review commission, working with the state Department of Justice.
Fairfield Sun Times
On the hunt: Scenes from the archives of the Montana Historical Society
For as long as the state of Montana has existed, and long before, its human inhabitants have hunted its wildlife. For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on hunting with primitive tools for subsistence. With European colonization, hunting’s evolution from sustenance to market and trophy hunting of the 1800s marked major changes for the landscape and game herds. Animals such as bison were decimated and predators poised for eradication.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to car crashing into Bozeman business
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a single occupant car driving into a business around 8 a.m. in north Bozeman. Officials say the driver mixed the brakes with the gas pedal, causing the car to jump the curb and crash into the business. Bozeman Fire Department...
NBCMontana
Plenty of options to ski in Montana this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The holiday weekend brings plenty of opportunities to ski. At Big Sky Resort, a recent storm brought 8 new inches of snow up at Headwaters, and skiers are posting that conditions are running deep, especially high on the mountain. Managers expect to see more terrain open...
NBCMontana
Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
NBCMontana
Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
NBCMontana
Arctic cold, more snow on the way
Areas of snow will be possible today across western Montana. New snow accumulations will stay light, but it only takes a dusting to create slick roads. Daytime highs will be in the upper 10s and 20s. Tuesday will start with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero....
Where You Can Shop Early in Montana on Black Friday
It feels a lot like 2010 out there, as shoppers are having to hit the early morning circuit if they want to snap up Black Friday deals in Western Montana stores. For the past several years, more and more stores, especially of the big box variety, were moving into opening on Thanksgiving afternoon and evening, as they tried to tap into people's post-meal time to get out and start their shopping.
Montana brings in state Capitol Christmas tree from Powell County timber project
On the Rancho Deluxe Vegetation Project, one of the trees they’ve taken down is particularly special – it’s now the new Christmas tree in the Montana State Capitol rotunda.
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
Seeing is Believing… It Took How Long to Set Up Holiday Nights @ Zoo Montana?!
November 25, 2022 is a day I’ll remember forever. Michael and I from the new Mix Morning Show broadcasted live from the first night at Zoo Montana for Holiday Nights. This light installation is more than incredible… it's unexplainable. There’s over 10 million LED lights to spark that...
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Bozeman City Commission hears update on mobile crisis team
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Plans for a mobile crisis team in Bozeman are moving forward. City commissioners held a workshop to better understand how the team works. Right now, the team consists of workers from a private company called Health Connections. The team responds to calls where people are struggling...
