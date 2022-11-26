Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.
According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local hospital with “at least one gunshot wound.”
Police said that prior to officers’ arrival on the scene, the victim was taken to a nearby gas station by friends. An ambulance arrived at the gas station and took the victim to a local hospital.
According to police, the man died at the hospital.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 6