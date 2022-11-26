Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local hospital with “at least one gunshot wound.”

Police said that prior to officers’ arrival on the scene, the victim was taken to a nearby gas station by friends. An ambulance arrived at the gas station and took the victim to a local hospital.

According to police, the man died at the hospital.

This is a developing story.

