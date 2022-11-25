Read full article on original website
KEYC
Snow is ending, 5-8″ from Mankato to MSP
Snow is ending from west to east across southern Minnesota with 5 to 8 inch reports common from Mankato to the Twin Cities. Even through the snow is ending, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will continue to create areas of blowing snow throughout the night, especially in rural areas. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery with reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Travel conditions will gradually improve overnight tonight.
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
KAAL-TV
Timing Out Tuesday’s Snow
Look for an early onset of rain/snow/ice to fall south of I-90 this morning. This will really limit how much snow we see in our northeast Iowa communities. Snow won’t have a problem falling though to the northwest, especially from Fairmont, to Mankato, to the Twin Cities, where the highest totals are expected. In between, snow will be likely for everyone, coming down very steady, even heavy for some at times this afternoon, wrapping up by 8 PM. Lesser amounts are expected to the SE, where more of a rain/snow mix is looking likely, cutting back on the overall snow potential. Most of the Weather First Viewing Area is in between the highest & lowest marks, which means a good 2-4″ is looking pretty likely for the area.
willmarradio.com
Plowable Snow in parts of Minnesota on Tuesday
(Chanhassen, MN) -- Areas of MN could get measurable snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. But many parts of the state are likely get some plowable snow, and maybe more. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities metro area has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday. Much colder air moves into the state after the snow with wind chills at around zero Wednesday night.
KEYC
LIVE: Snowy day in Southern Minnesota
Volunteers are needed for what has been announced as the final Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride. Madelia city officials have chosen Dec. 4 as the move in date for the new government center. The government center will be located on Main St. and Drew Ave. Construction delayed on North Mankato Starbucks...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
fox9.com
Winter storm warning issued for much of Twin Cities, 4-7 inches expected
(FOX 9) - A winter storm warning has been issued for a portion of the metro area on Tuesday as a narrow band of heavy snow tracks southwest to northeast Tuesday afternoon. Several inches of snow are expected in the Twin Cities by the evening commute. Snow began falling before...
Snow Likely in Minnesota this Week
UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- Widespread snow is likely on Tuesday. A winter storm watch is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for areas to the northeast. The heaviest amounts could still shift, so keep an eye on the forecast. So far this season, St. Cloud has...
Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday
The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued Ahead of Snow System Arriving Tuesday Morning
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in place until 9:00 Tuesday night for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright in central Minnesota. Three to five inches of snow are expected today, stretching from the Wisconsin border back toward Worthington, over to Fairmont and...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow remains in the cards Monday night into Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While the next two days remains quiet, the focus will turn to the first “decent” accumulating snowfall Monday night into Tuesday, which has prompted a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for parts of the area. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy...
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?
A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
Hastings Star Gazette
Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week
Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
