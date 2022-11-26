ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 52

"Decil" Pure GSP!!
2d ago

Congratulations to the couple. Hope you find the love that every person should know once in their life.

Reply(2)
12
Te Thomas
2d ago

I mean that's certainly the trend..lavish numerous gowns and weddings. Pity they don't think about or advocate for the needy in his homeland..just saying..🙄🤔😲

Reply(5)
3
Dana Judd
2d ago

congrats on your nuptials. to the negative comments ya'll stay bitter and single ya digg. ya'll gotta change your mindset and you are what you attract 💯

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
Essence

'Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Shamea Morton And Her Husband Are Expecting Their Second Child

The couple will welcome their newest addition to their family through surrogacy. Congratulations to The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi, who are expecting their second child via surrogacy. Morton announced the news on Instagram yesterday by sharing two photos of her and Gerald posing next to a sonogram photo and a sign that reads “Baby Mwangi due 2023.”
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
toofab.com

NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Zaya Wade Is Fashion's New It Girl

Let's talk about how she’s been serving looks left and right. Zaya Wade has been making a name for herself apart from her star-studded family. Recently, she’s been on everyone’s mood boards as she’s been posting on her Instagram glamorous outfits. Zaya’s sense of style comes naturally as both her parents, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, are a very stylish couple. We’re seeing many celebrity children grow up to come into their own, and Zaya’s personal growth and style evolution are parallel to her confidence rising.
E! News

E! News

224K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy