Blue Window To Open 4-8 p.m. For Holiday Lights Parade
The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this Saturday for the Holiday Lights Parade on Central, and will feature some unique specials and special cocktails. Courtesy/BWB. Blue Window Bistro News:. The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this...
Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!
Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
HMS Implacable Will Collect Toys For Tots Donations At Holiday Lights Parade Saturday Night
HMS Implacable, the local chapter of the Royal Manticoran Navy, in support of the US Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” drive will have a float in this year’s Holiday Lights Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Due to the shortage of toys, HMS Implacable must...
LAAC: ‘Affordable Arts’ Continues Tuesday Through Sunday!
The Los Alamos Arts Council wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the members the community who turned out for opening weekend of Affordable Arts!. This week, Affordable Arts continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the Fuller Lodge Art Center Gallery. The Gift...
Scenes From Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters And Los Alamos Golf & Games On Small Business Saturday
A crowd gathers at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters Café on Small Business Saturday in Central Park Square. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Scene at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters Café on Small Business Saturday in Central Park Square. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The sign in the window of...
Community Invited As Los Luceros Historic Site Turns On Lights With Farolito Event Dec. 17
Soak in the natural beauty of Los Luceros Historic Site in the farolitos’ soft glow and stay warm with Black Mesa Winery’s mulled wine — this will be a family friendly, community-oriented night with fun for all. Walk the grounds and explore the majestic historic buildings while...
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Dec. 2-8, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Dec. 2-8, 2022:. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. 6 a.m. Democracy Now! –...
Scenes From Small Business Saturday At Pet Pangaea
Scene from Small Business Saturday at Pet Pangaea in Central Park Square as a happy dog gets a tasty treat at the checkout counter. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Scene of happy customers at Pet Pangaea on Small Business Saturday in Central Park Square. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Scene inside Pet...
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home
A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
Shop Bradbury & Nature Center On Museum Store Sunday!
Scene of Small Business Saturday of Gadgets Gift Shop inside the Bradbury Science Museum at 1350 Central Ave. The Bradbury Science Museum Association (BSMA) operates Gadgets and is offering 10 percent off Newton’s Discovery and everything else in the shop today, Nov. 27, for Museum Store Sunday. BSMA members receive 20 percent off. The BSMA supports STEM education in Northern New Mexico, learn more at www.bradburyassociation.org. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Los Alamos County Ice Rink
On the job in Los Alamos is Los Alamos County Ice Rink employee Alex Tuning. The ice rink is open for business and Tuning is holding up skates available for rent. For a schedule, click here. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County Ice Rink employees and skaters get ready...
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Los Alamos Co+op Market
On the job in Los Alamos are Produce Manager Josie Persinger, left, and Operations Manager Sarah Chiri greeting customers Friday at the Los Alamos Co+op Market. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Santa Fe Opera Named Festival Of The Year At International Opera Awards
Crosby Theatre at the Santa Fe Opera alight and abuzz on Opening Night of Tristan und Isolde. Photo by Robert Godwin. SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Opera has been recognized as Festival of the Year at the International Opera Awards ceremony held at the historic Teatro Real in Madrid, Spain. The company was additionally honored to be nominated in the World Premiere category for its 2022 Season production of M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 by Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang. Two 2022 Season artists, M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 director James Robinson and The Barber of Seville conductor Iván López Reynoso were also celebrated as nominees in the Director and Rising Talent categories.
His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL To Visit Los Alamos
Father Theophan, left, with His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States of America during a previous visit to Los Alamos. Courtesy/Fr. Theophan. Saint Job of Pochaiv Orthodox Church. Los Alamos. Saturday, Dec. 3, His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the...
Periodic Lane Closure On DP Road Through Friday
Contractors for Los Alamos County are constructing a sidewalk extension along the southside of DP Road from the end of the existing sidewalk east of 6th Street to Trinity Drive. During this activity, a lane closure on DP Road will be needed periodically. Contractor employees (flaggers) will be used to...
Taos Chamber Music Group Presents Two Winter-themed Programs With Gleb Ivanov Dec. 9, 10 & 11
The Taos Chamber Music Group’s (TCMG) 30th Anniversary Season celebrates the holiday season with two of its most popular programs. Both feature the immensely gifted pianist Gleb Ivanov who will be presented in a solo piano recital, “Winter Scenes” Friday, Dec. 9, and then join TCMG musicians for a chamber music program, “Journey Into Winter” with two performances Dec. 10 and 11.
LAMC Celebrates Newest Nuclear Medicine Machine
LAMC Director of Medical Imaging Susan Cazaux, left, and CEO Tracie Stratton cut the ribbon on the new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday afternoon in the Radiology Department. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Celebrating LAMC’s new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday in the Radiology Department, CFO Jim McGonnell, Director of Medical Imaging...
LAHS Grad Leah Browning Writes New Book Of Poetry
SAN JOSE, Calif. — ‘When the Sun Comes Out After Three Days of Rain’, the first full-length collection of poetry by Los Alamos High School (LAHS) alumna Leah Browning, was published by Kelsay Books in November. Browning is the author of Two Good Ears and Loud Snow,...
LANL Volunteers & Nonprofits Partner To Help Homeowner
LANL Community Partnerships Office in collaboration with nonprofits New Mexico Ramp Project and Mesa to Mesa organize volunteers to help build a ramp for a Northern New Mexican woman with mobility challenges. Courtesy/LANL. LANL volunteers build a ramp for a Northern New Mexican woman with mobility challenges. Courtesy/LANL. BY DAVID...
Letter To The Editor: Consumers & Waste Disposal
I saw an internet article recently about Chile’s Atacama Desert (the driest desert in the world) serving as the world’s dumping ground. For example, tons of “fast fashion” clothing and automobiles are discarded there. I don’t see an economical way to ship a used Chevy fender to the US from Chile. Locals in Chile find a way to obtain (pilfer?) clothing and sell it in various market locations. China has mountains of discarded plastic beverage bottles. Vietnamese workers sit around pots of molten solder and remove electronic components from discarded printed circuit boards. Chinese workers sift through piles of electronics components to extract valuable tantalum capacitors. Workers in India sort through tailings piles to find rubies. Coal-fired power plants create mountains of discarded coal-ash debris.
