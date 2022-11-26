Huge news on Monday morning as it was reported that Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The early word is that Iowa could be a major player in this recruitment. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to discuss how McNamara might fit in Iowa City, what the early buzz is, why getting McNamara early in the process would help jump-start the offseason and much more.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO