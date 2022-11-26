ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play

Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
NBC Sports

France vs Denmark, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups, video highlights

France looks to seal a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup when it tangles with familiar UEFA foe Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha at 11am ET Saturday. The reigning World Cup champions overcame a blip to rout Australia 4-1 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday and can make it two-for-two with a win Saturday.
NBC Sports

Poland vs Argentina: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar. Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the...
CBS Sports

World Cup live scores, updates: Brazil vs. Switzerland score; FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings

Follow along as we keep you informed on all of the happenings from the World Cup. Day 9 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. So far, Monday has been goals day at the World Cup. It all began with an exciting and clash between Cameroon and Serbia, chock full of action. The match ended 3-3 after Cameroon scored the opening goal but then at the end of the first half Serbia managed to overturn the result and scored twice in less than three minutes. It seemed to be over for Cameroon after Serbia scored the third goal with Aleksandar Mitrovic at the beginning of the second half, but the African side scored two goals with Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Despite both sides tried to win the game it ended 3-3 and this gives to Brazil and Switzerland a big opportunity later today.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil tops Switzerland, 1-0

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland, 1-0, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, and we had you covered with all the action from the Group G tilt. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game...
FOX Sports

Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham

AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
The Independent

Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

Poland face Saudi Arabia at the World Cup in a Group C clash.Saudi Arabia are coming off their shock win over Argentina, as they stunned the tournament favourites and Lionel Messi with a 2-1 victory.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Poland face Saudi Arabia at the World CupPoland were unable to take advantage as Robert Lewandowski missed a second-half penalty in a 0-0 draw with Mexico in their opening match.With Argentina facing Mexico later, Saudi Arabia know that victory would book their place in the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Poland vs Saudi...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Now streaming on Twitch: Luis Enrique, the most interesting coach at the World Cup

AL-RAYAN, Qatar – There was a brief pause, surely because FIFA’s Spanish-to-English translator was weighing how best to interpret for mixed company the vulgar term Luis Enrique had just applied to himself in the midst of the Spanish national team’s official press conference. The translator went with “stupid,” though Spanish-based media made clear that the coach’s wry word choice, “gilipollas,” is quite a bit stronger than that – more like “a––––––” or “idiot.”“You might find it interesting that I do so much better when I’m managing problems, I’m that much of a gilipollas,” he said, prompting laughter among the journalists present. “Don’t...
France 24

Mbappé double gives France victory over Denmark, early place in last 16

A Kylian Mbappé double gave France a 2-1 victory over a spirited Denmark, handing Les Bleus an early ticket to the knockouts. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to see how the match unfolded. It was a great result for France – showing their resilience as well as talent against...
BBC

World Cup: Newcastle England fans 'disappointed' after game switches off

Fans were left "disappointed" after a fanzone event streaming England's World Cup clash against the USA appeared to get stuck on the wrong channel. Technical problems meant the crowd in Newcastle missed the start of the second half of Friday's 0-0 draw. There were chants of "we want out money...
BBC

Warren Gatland is top target for Wales if Wayne Pivac is replaced

Warren Gatland is the leading contender to take over as Wales coach if the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) decide to replace Wayne Pivac. Ten months before the World Cup starts, the WRU is holding a review into the dismal autumn campaign that will consider Pivac's position. Wales suffered defeats against...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy