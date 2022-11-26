Read full article on original website
KUTV
Talkin' Utes: Utah is headed back to the Pac-12 Championship
November 27, 2022 — (KUTV) - Everything that needed to go right for the Utes football team on Saturday did and now they're headed back to Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. Receiver Solomon Enis and Safety RJ Hubert joined us on Talkin' Utes to look back at a wild weekend of college football and ahead to the rematch with the USC Trojans. Watch the interviews here.
KUTV
BYU defense coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announces he is leaving position after 7 years
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced he is stepping down from his position with the school's football program after seven years. He shared the news on Sunday on his personal social media accounts. “What a great 7 year run it’s been," Tuiaki wrote. "It’s time...
KUTV
Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
KUTV
Local businesses feel support from Utah communities on Small Business Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Local businesses say despite inflation, the sales from Small Business Saturday are boosting their morale for the holiday shopping season. Vintage shop owner Kristen Wolfe opened her brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Salt Lake City a year ago. She said customers showed her lots of love on Saturday, which was encouraging after a tough year.
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol stops over 1,000 speeding drivers over days around Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
KUTV
South Jordan police investigating suspicious death after body found in burning car
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating after they said a body was found in an extinguished vehicle fire in South Jordan. They said officers and firefighters responded at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday to a vehicle fire in the area of 11700 South Bingham Rim Road. "The...
KUTV
Suspect arrested in connection to 2021 murder of local Spanish radio host
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man who fled the country following the 2021 death of local Spanish radio host has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 35, was arrested in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, with the help of...
KUTV
Suspected DUI driver arrested after driving into Spanish Fork parade route, hitting horse
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Police said a driver suspected to have been under the influence was arrested after allegedly driving onto a parade route and hitting a horse with a rider. Officers said the car approached the Spanish Fork Festival of Lights parade while it was happening Saturday...
KUTV
Police: DUI suspect who hit horse in Spanish Fork parade had BAC 4 times legal limit
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Aman accused of driving under the influence as he steered his car onto the Spanish Fork Parade of Lights route on Saturday allegedly ignored police who told him the street was closed before driving onto the route and injuring a horse. The suspect, identified...
KUTV
Pilot hikes 6 miles to get phone service after surviving crash in Morgan County
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pilot was able to walk away unharmed after his small aircraft crashed in the Morgan County mountains on Sunday, authorities stated. And that walk turned into a miles-long journey as he tried to find mobile service in the wilderness near Durst Mountain. The...
