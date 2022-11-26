ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

KUTV

Talkin' Utes: Utah is headed back to the Pac-12 Championship

November 27, 2022 — (KUTV) - Everything that needed to go right for the Utes football team on Saturday did and now they're headed back to Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. Receiver Solomon Enis and Safety RJ Hubert joined us on Talkin' Utes to look back at a wild weekend of college football and ahead to the rematch with the USC Trojans. Watch the interviews here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Local businesses feel support from Utah communities on Small Business Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Local businesses say despite inflation, the sales from Small Business Saturday are boosting their morale for the holiday shopping season. Vintage shop owner Kristen Wolfe opened her brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Salt Lake City a year ago. She said customers showed her lots of love on Saturday, which was encouraging after a tough year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

