Red Bank, NJ

Yahoo Sports

DePaul denies Red Bank Catholic football a chance to make history

EAST RUTHERFORD - The outcome may not have been what anyone associated with the Red Bank Catholic High School football program wanted Friday at MetLife Stadium. But, despite the Caseys' 19-17 defeat to DePaul in the NJSIAA Non-Public B championship game that prevented them from becoming the first Shore Conference team to win non-public consecutive state championships, this senior class will go down as one of the best in the history of the program.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

Seton Hall Hoops Offers Monroe College’s Emmanuel Ogbole

The Seton Hall Pirates Men’s basketball has offered 6-foot-10 forward/center Emmanuel Ogbole from Monroe College (JUCO) in New york, today JucoRecruiting.com Tweeted. The Aune-Adoka, Nigeria, native has averaged 13.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game through the first seven contests of the 2022-23 season. Ogbole attended Excel Model Secondary...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield ECLC dedicates room in memory of Lauren Marek

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Bloomfield School District classroom was dedicated at the Early Childhood Learning Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to a teacher who died at age 35. The teacher, Lauren Marek, was the supervisor of special education at the school, and colleagues throughout the district came to pay their respects. Marek died in December 2021 of COVID-19.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mahwah, NJ

Mahwah is the largest municipality of New Jersey’s Bergen County in terms of geographical size. This is because it’s home to some of the largest natural wonders in New Jersey, particularly the Ramapo and Campgaw Mountains. With sprawling mountain ridges, expect Mahwah to have some of the state’s...
MAHWAH, NJ
CBS New York

Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

High on the Heights? Jersey City area is a hot spot for proposed dispensaries

As entrepreneurs spread out across Jersey City to open cannabis businesses, the Heights neighborhood has become a hot spot destination for proposed dispensaries. At least three dispensaries have all the local approvals needed before getting state approval, according to an analysis by The Jersey Journal. Blossom Dispensary plans to open on Tonnelle Avenue, while two of them, The Leaf Joint and Decades Dispensary, are setting up in the Central Avenue shopping district.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

How growing up in a N.J. city shaped one of country music’s biggest stars

Eddie Rabbitt grew up in East Orange, became a country music superstar in Nashville, but never stopped being a “Jersey Boy.”. One of his lesser-known songs endures, nearly a quarter-century after his death, as the tale of his improbable rise. It namechecks the Jersey Shore, Palisades, Pulaski Skyway, Clairmont Diner, Hurricane Bar and the “streets of Old East Orange,” not the usual fare of country music.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities

CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
CRANFORD, NJ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Long Branch, NJ

Moving to a new city can be overwhelming and a lot to get used to. If you have recently moved, you will want to start finding new places to make memories. You probably had a list of favorite restaurants that made it easy for you to get out on the town and enjoy an excellent time with your family.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
PIX11

Black Friday shoppers flock to American Dream mall in New Jersey

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shoppers across New Jersey are on the hunt for bargain deals this Black Friday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where shoppers lined up early Friday morning before the doors opened to kick off the holiday shopping season. She chatted with Paul Ghermezian, a board […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS News

New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels

A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
