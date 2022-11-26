Read full article on original website
Yahoo Sports
DePaul denies Red Bank Catholic football a chance to make history
EAST RUTHERFORD - The outcome may not have been what anyone associated with the Red Bank Catholic High School football program wanted Friday at MetLife Stadium. But, despite the Caseys' 19-17 defeat to DePaul in the NJSIAA Non-Public B championship game that prevented them from becoming the first Shore Conference team to win non-public consecutive state championships, this senior class will go down as one of the best in the history of the program.
Seton Hall lands 1st Class of 2023 commit in guard Isaiah Watts
Seton Hall landed its first commit in the Class of 2023 when South Kent (Conn.) combo guard Isaiah Watts committed on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 160-pound Seattle native said he also considered Missouri and UC Irvine. He also held offers from Charlotte, Fordham and George Washington.
Rutgers’ upcoming 5-game gauntlet will help determine NCAA Tournament fate
Caleb McConnell came back just in time. The senior guard and reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year knows the upcoming five-game gauntlet against high-major opponents will go a long way toward helping to determine Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament fate.
brooklynsportsworld.com
Seton Hall Hoops Offers Monroe College’s Emmanuel Ogbole
The Seton Hall Pirates Men’s basketball has offered 6-foot-10 forward/center Emmanuel Ogbole from Monroe College (JUCO) in New york, today JucoRecruiting.com Tweeted. The Aune-Adoka, Nigeria, native has averaged 13.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game through the first seven contests of the 2022-23 season. Ogbole attended Excel Model Secondary...
Doug Edert Slaps Back: NJ Star Baller Ejected After On-Court Brawl At 'Cuse (VIDEO)
The Bryant University guard — who made headlines during Saint Pete's run to the Elite 8 — was ejected from the Saturday, Nov. 26 game at Syracuse University apparently after being slapped by and then slapping an Orange player. It began with with 7:35 left in the first...
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield ECLC dedicates room in memory of Lauren Marek
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Bloomfield School District classroom was dedicated at the Early Childhood Learning Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to a teacher who died at age 35. The teacher, Lauren Marek, was the supervisor of special education at the school, and colleagues throughout the district came to pay their respects. Marek died in December 2021 of COVID-19.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mahwah, NJ
Mahwah is the largest municipality of New Jersey’s Bergen County in terms of geographical size. This is because it’s home to some of the largest natural wonders in New Jersey, particularly the Ramapo and Campgaw Mountains. With sprawling mountain ridges, expect Mahwah to have some of the state’s...
Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop
MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
High on the Heights? Jersey City area is a hot spot for proposed dispensaries
As entrepreneurs spread out across Jersey City to open cannabis businesses, the Heights neighborhood has become a hot spot destination for proposed dispensaries. At least three dispensaries have all the local approvals needed before getting state approval, according to an analysis by The Jersey Journal. Blossom Dispensary plans to open on Tonnelle Avenue, while two of them, The Leaf Joint and Decades Dispensary, are setting up in the Central Avenue shopping district.
Jersey City, New Jersey is over 400 years old!
As of 2017, Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey, after Newark. It's also the second most populous city in the state, again after Newark. But did you know that it's over 400 years old?
How growing up in a N.J. city shaped one of country music’s biggest stars
Eddie Rabbitt grew up in East Orange, became a country music superstar in Nashville, but never stopped being a “Jersey Boy.”. One of his lesser-known songs endures, nearly a quarter-century after his death, as the tale of his improbable rise. It namechecks the Jersey Shore, Palisades, Pulaski Skyway, Clairmont Diner, Hurricane Bar and the “streets of Old East Orange,” not the usual fare of country music.
unionnewsdaily.com
Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities
CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Long Branch, NJ
Moving to a new city can be overwhelming and a lot to get used to. If you have recently moved, you will want to start finding new places to make memories. You probably had a list of favorite restaurants that made it easy for you to get out on the town and enjoy an excellent time with your family.
Mediterranean Villa With Backyard Oasis In Ridgewood Going For $2.49M
A Bergen County Mediterranean villa is on the market for only the second time in the last half-century. Better known as Ridgewood's Wilsey house built in 1912, the Phelps Road is listed at $2.945 million and boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. "The current owners have lovingly renovated in the...
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
Black Friday shoppers flock to American Dream mall in New Jersey
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shoppers across New Jersey are on the hunt for bargain deals this Black Friday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where shoppers lined up early Friday morning before the doors opened to kick off the holiday shopping season. She chatted with Paul Ghermezian, a board […]
CBS News
New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels
A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
