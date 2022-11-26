Read full article on original website
Vail Daily
Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County
Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
Vail Daily
Law enforcement seeks donations for Shop with a Cop
Eagle County law enforcement agencies are accepting financial donations from the community to support the 20th annual Shop with a Cop event on Tuesday, Dec. 6. During the holiday season, representatives from the Vail, Eagle and Avon police departments along with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office select children and their families within Eagle County that could benefit from financial assistance or positive interaction with these agencies. Local elementary school children are paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and family members. The children are picked up at their respective school and spend an afternoon shopping at local businesses followed by dinner and gift wrapping.
Summit Daily News
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
Vail Daily
Onewheel motor shutoff issue prompts federal recall recommendation, citing deaths including that of a helmet-wearing rider in Gypsum
The Onewheel electric mobility device has a motor shutdown issue that has prompted the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to pursue a recall on the devices. It’s a major a setback for the company’s efforts to mount a defense in several wrongful death cases, including that of a Gypsum man who died from a November 2021 Onewheel shut-off crash in which he was wearing a helmet when the device nosedived, ejecting him onto the pavement.
Aspen Daily News
Longtime Aspen first responder facing misdemeanor allegations
After a months-long inquiry by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a longtime Aspen-area first responder faces four misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance — in this case, fentanyl — and two petty offenses. The investigation was carried out by CBI because the Pitkin County Sheriff’s...
Vail Daily
Vail transportation permits required for new season
In order for transportation providers to conduct business in Vail, a permit is required to provide passenger service within the town. The permit system was established in 2012 to help regulate the town’s management of shuttles, limousines, taxis, buses and other transportation services, including Uber and Lyft. Permits are...
Vail Daily
Letter: Free parking change a business killer for Vail
I couldn’t agree more with Al Carson’s recent letter regarding the change in free parking by the town of Vail for the parking structures. An example: My wife and I were going to drive into Vail yesterday and have lunch at La Cantina in the village parking structure. Best pork burrito on the face of the earth! Plus always fun to have a marg on tap! But we didn’t ….so having lunch, maybe going to a couple of stores, grabbing some t-shirts as Christmas gifts, we didn’t think we could get it done in under an hour. We know two hours works perfectly because we have done it several times in past years. So the net result is La Cantina lost out on the lunch revenue, a couple of t-shirt shops lost some revenue and the town of Vail lost out on the taxes.
Vail Daily
Letter: A culture killer for Vail
To the town of Vail, as someone who’s watched the valley change a lot over the last 26 years, I must say that Vail doing away with two-hour free parking seems to be a final sword to the heart of this town. I’m so disappointed in the council members. We all know that Eagle County has become much less affordable, and harder to make the lifestyle work. The next generation won’t stay and fill the jobs we need them to if this place keeps going the way it is, and small businesses can’t find enough workers already.
Vail Daily
Rachel Olguin-Fresquez, former Eagle County judge, transitions to 5th Judicial District court
On Oct. 25, Gov. Jared Polis appointed the newest judge of the 5th Judicial District. Presiding over Clear Creek, Summit, Lake and Eagle counties, Rachel Olguin-Fresquez has filled Judge Russell Granger’s seat on the bench following his Nov. 1 retirement. Olguin-Fresquez has years of experience working within the 5th...
Vail Daily
Letter: Eagle County examining STR regulations
I read with interest Scott Miller’s piece on Eagle County’s effort to discover what action may be needed to regulate short-term rentals. I was particularly intrigued by the “Four facts” inset with encapsulated overviews, especially since those “facts” don’t match up at all with what every full-time Eagle-Vail resident can see with our own eyes.
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Vail Daily
LGBTQ resources are available in Eagle County as Colorado comes to grips with Club Q shooting
As Colorado mourns the five lives taken at Club Q, the Colorado Springs nightclub and community gathering space where a 22-year-old gunman opened fire just before midnight Saturday, local resources are available in Eagle County to assist LGBTQ community members. Mountain Pride is an Eagle County-based nonprofit organization providing support,...
K99
This Abandoned Colorado Mine Was Set to Be An Amusement Park, What Happened?
There are several abandoned mines in Colorado including one very iconic mine located along I-70. If you've ever traveled I-70 through Idaho Springs you have probably passed by one of the most iconic abandoned mines in the state, but do you know about its past - or better yet its future?
Vail Daily
FOX31 Denver
What to do 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm
An approaching storm is expected to leave more than 6 inches of snow in some areas along the Front Range, including Idaho Springs, from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Vail Daily
School district could contract with charter buses amid ongoing staffing shortages￼
With persevering staffing challenges in its transportation department, the Eagle County School District Board of Education approved a resolution allowing the district to contract charter buses for certain sports and activities. “We do have a need for it, just with the reduction of drivers that we have and the shortages,...
Vail Daily
Annual coat drive spreads warmth throughout Eagle County
Staying warm is a necessity in Eagle County, not just a luxury. That’s why each year the United Way of Eagle River Valley partners with Catholic Charities Western Slope to host an annual coat drive with the goal of equipping community members with necessary winter gear. Hannah Conoley, United...
Vail Daily
Letter: An educational experience at Avon Elementary
I’m writing on behalf of an educational experience I had while volunteering at Avon Elementary School. When I arrived at the elementary school I was greeted by their amazing staff, Principal Dana Harrison and a past teacher of mine, Ms. Johnna Walker-Williams. From the normal adult point of view, many just drop their kids off at the door and go to work, but these teachers dedicate their heart and soul into giving these kids the best education and care possible.
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
Summit County ski areas rise and fall on Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine’s best ski area lists
Every year, ski and snowboard publications — like Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine — release lists for the best ski areas in the U.S. Without fail, all four of Summit County’s ski areas land somewhere within the top-30 to top-40 of the best ski areas in the nation.
