Fire Damages Two-Story Residential Structure in Irvine, Eight Displaced
Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine.
KTLA.com
Crews knock down blaze in 2-story, multi-family residential building in Irvine
Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a blaze in a two-story, multi-family residential building Sunday morning in Irvine. The fire, according to officials, was in the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue. Residents in the building smelled smoke at around 4 a.m. and called 911. Video from the...
15-year-old passenger found dead after SUV slams into South LA liquor store, erupts in flames
A 15-year-old boy was found dead after an SUV plowed into a South Los Angeles liquor store and erupted in flames.
foxla.com
Fire damages home in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue had the blaze out within 84 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. ``A mayday was declared during the incident...
Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens ID'd
A man found shot to death in a car in Hawaiian Gardens was a Cudahy resident, authorities said today.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Cudahy man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man found shot to death in a car in Hawaiian Gardens was a Cudahy resident, authorities said Saturday. Jairo Mijango was 21 years old according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at 7:52 p.m....
foxla.com
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
Shootings occur in Hawthorne, near Boyle Heights, Hawaiian Gardens
Shootings occurred this weekend in several communities in Los Angeles County, including one incident in which tree people were shot and one victim was hit by a vehicle in Hawthorne, authorities said. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m....
Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
2urbangirls.com
Hawaiian Gardens shooting leaves one dead
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
2urbangirls.com
Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in motorcyclist’s death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
oc-breeze.com
Pedestrian crossing against red light killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach
On Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue regarding a traffic collision, which resulted in the death of an adult male pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male pedestrian with who had...
CBS News
Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
newsantaana.com
Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening
OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
KTLA.com
Suspect in Riverside triple homicide identified as former law enforcement official
The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside, who was shot and killed by deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Friday, has been identified as a 28-year-old man who used to be employed with the Virginia State Police. Authorities with the Riverside Police Department said that around...
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies
NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
onscene.tv
Two Cats Die & Two Women Transported In 5th Wheel Trailer Fire | Jurupa Valley
11-24-22 | 12:02pm | Jurupa Valley – Cal Fire Riverside County, Jurupa Valley responded to multiple reports of a trailer fire with animals inside. When firefighters arrived, they found a 5th wheel trailer in the back yard of a residence that was being occupied family members and multiple animals that was fully involved with fire.
