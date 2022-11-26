ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Fire damages home in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue had the blaze out within 84 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. ``A mayday was declared during the incident...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Cudahy man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man found shot to death in a car in Hawaiian Gardens was a Cudahy resident, authorities said Saturday. Jairo Mijango was 21 years old according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at 7:52 p.m....
CUDAHY, CA
Key News Network

Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hawaiian Gardens shooting leaves one dead

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
newsantaana.com

Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening

OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
SANTA ANA, CA
102.5 The Bone

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy