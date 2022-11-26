BYU erased a 23-point deficit and beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime to end the Battle 4 Atlantis on a high note. BYU went down 32-9 early and down 16 in halftime and looked completely outmatched. BYU’s defense turned it up in the second half and BYU found its stroke from deep to finish the comeback on the Flyers. BYU shot 13-27 from deep and had just 11 turnovers, which was a turnaround for most of BYU’s games up to this point. Gideon George hit some clutch threes in regulation and finished with a team high 21 points. Jaxson Robinson hit two massive threes in overtime and finished with 14 points.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO