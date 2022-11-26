Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Day After Thoughts From BYU’s Regular Season Finale Victory At Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. – BYU football closed out the 2022 regular season with a 35-26 win over the Stanford Cardinal. For a game that didn’t have much at stake, it became a news-filled contest with the injury to quarterback Jaren Hall and the bombshell resignation of Stanford coach David Shaw.
kslsports.com
Ilaisa Tuiaki Moving On From BYU Defensive Coordinator Position
PROVO, Utah – Ilaisa Tuiaki is no longer the defensive coordinator for the BYU football program. The seventh-year defensive play-caller announced that he is moving on via his personal Instagram and Facebook pages. Ilaisa Tuiaki announces he’s moving on from BYU DC position. “What a great 7 year...
kslsports.com
Who Should BYU Football Pursue To Be The Next Defensive Coordinator?
PROVO, Utah – For the first time since 2016, BYU football needs a new defensive coordinator. Ilaisa Tuiaki announced on his personal social media channels that he is moving on from the position. He held that role since he arrived in Provo during Kalani Sitake’s first year. A...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Stanford
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team concluded their 2022 regular season with a 35-26 against the Stanford Cardinal on the farm. Let’s answer some questions from the final game coached by David Shaw as the Stanford head coach. Who was the MVP for BYU football?. Jaren Hall...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Jaren Hall, Isaac Rex Connect For Second Score Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall hit tight end Isaac Rex for the duo’s second touchdown connection of the Cougars’ regular season finale against the Stanford Cardinal. The Cardinal hosted the Cougars at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 26. With 1:50 remaining in the second...
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall’s QB Run Gives BYU Early TD, Lead Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found his way into the end zone on a run to give the Cougars an early lead over the Stanford Cardinal. The Cardinal hosted the Cougars at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 26. With 11:49 remaining in the first quarter, Hall...
kslsports.com
BYU RB Hinckley Ropati Takes Off For Big Touchdown Run Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU running back Hinckley Roptai broke loose for a big touchdown run during the Cougars’ regular season finale against the Stanford Cardinal. The Cardinal hosted the Cougars at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 26. With 5:29 to go in the opening quarter, Ropati took...
kslsports.com
Puka Nacua Sprints For BYU’s Third Rushing Touchdown Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua sprinted for a 25-yard touchdown run during the Cougars’ regular season finale against the Stanford Cardinal. The Cardinal hosted the Cougars at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 26. With 12:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, Nacua took the handoff...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Pulls Off Explosive Trick Play TD Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall connected with Isaac Rex on a trick play to extend the Cougars’ lead during their regular season finale against the Stanford Cardinal. The Cardinal hosted the Cougars at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 26. With 13:43 left in the second...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Overcomes 23-Point Deficit, Beats Dayton in Overtime
BYU erased a 23-point deficit and beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime to end the Battle 4 Atlantis on a high note. BYU went down 32-9 early and down 16 in halftime and looked completely outmatched. BYU’s defense turned it up in the second half and BYU found its stroke from deep to finish the comeback on the Flyers. BYU shot 13-27 from deep and had just 11 turnovers, which was a turnaround for most of BYU’s games up to this point. Gideon George hit some clutch threes in regulation and finished with a team high 21 points. Jaxson Robinson hit two massive threes in overtime and finished with 14 points.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Stanford: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
STANFORD, Calif. – On a weekend of conference races being decided and rivalry games, BYU/Stanford closes out the final full weekend of the 2022 college football season. There isn’t much on the line in this game. BYU, an FBS Independent, is 6-5 and has already clinched bowl eligibility. Stanford has navigated through another disappointing season as they enter the season finale at 3-8.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Bounces Back, Rolls Against St. Thomas (MN)
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball needed a bounce-back after a disappointing finish to their run in the Ft. Meyers Tip-off on Wednesday against Mississippi State. The Runnin’ Utes got it at home in the Huntsman Center against St. Thomas 95-66. Most notably, Utah did a much better job than...
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
kslsports.com
Hunter’s Ephraim Asiata Shares Plans For Playing After Surviving Shooting
SALT LAKE CITY – Hunter football standout Ephraim Asiata shared his plans for his senior year with the Wolverines in the fall of 2023. The prep player shared those plans in a post on Twitter on Saturday, November 26. The Class of 2024 player said he plans on playing...
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways: The Stars Are Aligning For The Utes Edition?
BOULDER, COL- It was a big ask, but not an undoable ask for the Utes to be heading to Las Vegas to play USC for the conference championship game. There is still one more game that will determine exactly what happens. Washington at Washington State at 8:30 pm MT on ESPN looms big, otherwise the stars seem to be aligning for the Utes.
kslsports.com
Ja’Quinden Jackson Scores Second TD Of First Half Against CU
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson scored his second touchdown of the game against Colorado on Saturday in the regular season finale. With 12:34 remaining in the second quarter, Cam Rising lined up as a wide receiver, while Ja’Quinden Jackson took the direct snap into the end zone from two yards out. That gave the Utes a 21-0 lead.
kslsports.com
No. 14 Utah vs. Colorado: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th-ranked Utah Utes football team is wrapping up the regular season on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. Colorado is wrapping up their season and looking to get its second win of the year. Utah still has a chance to get back to the Pac-12 Championship Game with UCLA beating Cal. A win over Colorado, a Washington win over Washington State in the Apple Cup, and an Oregon State victory over Oregon will send the Utes back to Las Vegas to defend their title.
kslsports.com
Thomas Yassmin Finds End Zone After Strong Effort
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin hurdled a Colorado defender on his way into the end zone on Saturday in the regular season finale. With 4:43 remaining in the second quarter, Thomas Yassmin hurdled a Buffaloes defender and scored a 41-yard touchdown to give Utah a 28-0 lead with 4:36 remaining in the second quarter.
kslsports.com
Ja’Quinden Jackson Gives Utah Two-Touchdown Lead Over Buffs
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown to give the Utes a two-touchdown lead over Colorado. With 2:20 remaining in the first quarter, Ja’Quinden Jackson ran in a 10-yard touchdown to give Utah a 14-0 lead over Colorado. It’s the...
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Makes Impressive Touchdown Catch Against Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid made an impressive touchdown grab in the final seconds of the first half against Colorado. With three seconds left in the second quarter, Cam Rising found Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown to give Utah a 42-0 lead over the Buffs.
Comments / 0