Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County
Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
Summit Daily News
Rachel Olguin-Fresquez, former Eagle County judge, transitions to 5th Judicial District court
On Oct. 25, Gov. Jared Polis appointed the newest judge of the 5th Judicial District. Presiding over Clear Creek, Summit, Lake and Eagle counties, Rachel Olguin-Fresquez has filled Judge Russell Granger’s seat on the bench following his Nov. 1 retirement. Olguin-Fresquez has years of experience working within the 5th...
Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling
Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
Letter: Coats for Colorado
Coats for Colorado was established in 1982 by the Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company. Coats for Colorado is the state’s largest coat drive and possibly the biggest in the United States. Coats for Colorado has provided well over 2,000,000 coats to Colorado citizens in the Denver metro area. Coats for Colorado collects coats through Nov. 30 to disperse to charitable organizations before the Winter.
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
Letter: An opportunity to volunteer this holiday season
I recently volunteered at the Community Market with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation, which provides food assistance to anyone present in the Eagle Valley. Private donations enable the Eagle Valley Community Foundation to cater to anyone who arrives at either of their locations in Edwards or Gypsum, without restrictions or sign-ups. Some food is limited per customer, but all of it is free.
Letter: Free parking change a business killer for Vail
I couldn’t agree more with Al Carson’s recent letter regarding the change in free parking by the town of Vail for the parking structures. An example: My wife and I were going to drive into Vail yesterday and have lunch at La Cantina in the village parking structure. Best pork burrito on the face of the earth! Plus always fun to have a marg on tap! But we didn’t ….so having lunch, maybe going to a couple of stores, grabbing some t-shirts as Christmas gifts, we didn’t think we could get it done in under an hour. We know two hours works perfectly because we have done it several times in past years. So the net result is La Cantina lost out on the lunch revenue, a couple of t-shirt shops lost some revenue and the town of Vail lost out on the taxes.
Boulder Police Taking New Steps to Solve Infamous JonBenét Ramsey Case
The Boulder Police Department (BPD) and the Boulder County District Attorney's Office (BCDAO) have released an update on the infamous JonBenét Ramsey investigation. The case began on December 26, 1996, when John and the late Patsy Ramsey told police that their daughter, 6-year-old JonBenét, had been kidnapped from their Boulder home. Detectives discovered her remains inside the family residence later that day.
Avon police officers add new non-lethal tool to their arsenal by deploying lasso restraints
On June 30, two Avon Police officers responded to a report of a potentially dangerous subject wielding a knife. When contacted, the suspect, who refused to comply with officer demands and advanced on one of the responding officers, was restrained by an unlikely tool. One of the officers on scene deployed the BolaWrap, a remote-restraint lasso tool that is quickly becoming a go-to device for law enforcement departments around the country.
Vail transportation permits required for new season
In order for transportation providers to conduct business in Vail, a permit is required to provide passenger service within the town. The permit system was established in 2012 to help regulate the town’s management of shuttles, limousines, taxis, buses and other transportation services, including Uber and Lyft. Permits are...
Letter: An educational experience at Avon Elementary
I’m writing on behalf of an educational experience I had while volunteering at Avon Elementary School. When I arrived at the elementary school I was greeted by their amazing staff, Principal Dana Harrison and a past teacher of mine, Ms. Johnna Walker-Williams. From the normal adult point of view, many just drop their kids off at the door and go to work, but these teachers dedicate their heart and soul into giving these kids the best education and care possible.
Eagle County Gives rally for 60 nonprofits set for Nov. 29 at 4 Eagle Ranch
Each year, over 60 nonprofit organizations in the Eagle River Valley come together in collaboration for Colorado Gives Day through the community organization, Eagle County Gives. Founded in 2010, Eagle County Gives is a coalition of over 60 Vail Valley nonprofits dedicated to strengthening the collaboration, fundraising capacity, and awareness...
Letter: Eagle County examining STR regulations
I read with interest Scott Miller’s piece on Eagle County’s effort to discover what action may be needed to regulate short-term rentals. I was particularly intrigued by the “Four facts” inset with encapsulated overviews, especially since those “facts” don’t match up at all with what every full-time Eagle-Vail resident can see with our own eyes.
Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement introducing more people to the great outdoors
Eagle County is an outdoor destination. But getting all who want into the great outdoors can be a challenge. It’s Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement’s job to open doors to the outdoors. Program managers recently provided the Eagle County Board of Commissioners with a program update. Eagle Valley Outdoor...
LGBTQ resources are available in Eagle County as Colorado comes to grips with Club Q shooting
As Colorado mourns the five lives taken at Club Q, the Colorado Springs nightclub and community gathering space where a 22-year-old gunman opened fire just before midnight Saturday, local resources are available in Eagle County to assist LGBTQ community members. Mountain Pride is an Eagle County-based nonprofit organization providing support,...
Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit claiming Xcel to blame for Marshall Fire
On Saturday, a Boulder District Court judge denied a motion filed by Xcel Energy to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the company "substantially caused or contributed to the cause" of the Marshall Fire.
Two Clear Creek Sheriff's deputies fired after Thanksgiving eve indictment
Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted by a Clear Creek County grand jury Wednesday for the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office. The two deputies have been fired, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office's said. "The shooting death of Christian Glass continues to be a devastating event for Christian's family, friends, the Clear Creek County...
Annual coat drive spreads warmth throughout Eagle County
Staying warm is a necessity in Eagle County, not just a luxury. That’s why each year the United Way of Eagle River Valley partners with Catholic Charities Western Slope to host an annual coat drive with the goal of equipping community members with necessary winter gear. Hannah Conoley, United...
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
