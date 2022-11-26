Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
Related
Spencer Rattler Continues Altering His Legacy
Quarterback Spencer Rattler stacked high-level performances on top of each other, leading South Carolina into a new domain to finish the season.
coladaily.com
Gamecocks ranked 20th in football polls
Following back-to-back wins over top-10 teams, the South Carolina Gamecocks are ranked 20th this week in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches football polls. This marks the second time that South Carolina has been ranked this season. They checked in at No. 25 after the Texas A&M win, but fell out of the rankings the following week after a loss to Missouri.
Report: Marcus Satterfield A Candidate For Nebraska OC Job
According to a report from Huskersonline.com, South Carolina offensive coordinator is on the radar for Nebraska's assistant coaching search.
Report: Shane Beamer Amidst Contract Negotiations With School
According to GamecockCentral, South Carolina is negotiating a new contract with head coach Shane Beamer.
Family Defines South Carolina's Sudden Arrival
South Carolina has beaten top-10 opponents in consecutive weeks, marking their arrival to the college football world.
South Carolina football: 3 takeaways from shocking upset of Clemson
Head coach Sean Beamer would have been happy if South Carolina football had had one win against a top-10 team. South Carolina’s defeat of Tennessee was quite the shocker. The Gamecocks, however, had an encore to end their regular season. South Carolina football traveled to Death Valley East and...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks returned to a cheering crowd. The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m. When the team arrived chants of “Beamer...
Dabo Swinney Addresses Loss to Gamecocks and Not Getting Klubnik in
Clemson fell at home in its regular-season finale to South Carolina, 31-30, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak, which dated to 2016. Clemson fell to 10-2 on the season, while South Carolina improved to 8-4.
WATCH: South Carolina Celebrates Win With Fans
The garnet and black faithful were home to cheer on South Carolina after their historic win over Clemson.
Strong second half pushes Gamecocks past Spartans
South Carolina used a strong second half to snap a three-game losing streak as it would defeat USC Upstate by a score of 68-53. The Gamecocks (3-3) outscored the Spartans (2-4) 40-22 in the second half after being down by three at halftime. The Gamecocks were led by forward GG...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina fans mob Gamecocks amid epic celebration reunion following Clemson victory
Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the rest of the Gamecocks were met with a crowd of fans ready to celebrate once the South Carolina team returned from the Clemson win. In what has been the biggest 2-game stretch in college football this season, South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday, which ended the title chances of another College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week.
South Carolina bowl update (Sunday, Nov. 27)
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 75% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - 75% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Clemson’s bizarre failed trick play
Trick plays are great when they work. They’re fun to watch, and when they lead to a touchdown or other big play, they’re a thing of beauty. When trick plays don’t work, they can still be fun to watch, even if they’re ugly. The Clemson Tigers tried a trick play Saturday that ended with disastrous results, and led to a South Carolina Gamecocks touchdown.
Mark Gardiner to retire after 13 seasons
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College athletics department and Athletic Director Sean Johnson have announced the retirement of Head Tennis Coach Mark Gardiner. He retires with a 146-121 (.547) record as the head coach of the men’s program and a 175-86 (.670) record as the head coach of the women’s team. Gardiner boasts a combined coaching record of 321-207 (.608) at Newberry College.
FOX Carolina
Upper State Champions crowned in high school football
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State championship berths were on the line Friday night as the semifinals of the SCHSL football playoffs kicked off across the state. State championship games are slated for Thursday, December 1-Saturday, December 3 at Benedict College in Columbia, SC. AAAAA Semifinals. Upper State Championship: Dutch...
fearthestingihs.org
Girls Varsity Basketball falls to White Knoll 67 – 36
Irmo Varisty Girls had a tough outing for their season opener against White Knoll in the A1 She Got Next Tournament held at White Knoll High School. Irmo fell behind in the first half and could not recover from the deficit. Scoring leaders were Abby Livingston and Andrea Collins both with 11 points. Irmo looks to bounce back in tomorrow’s consolation game against Eau Claire.
Lexington County Chronicle
Dutch Fork, White Knoll headed to She Got Next Thanksgiving Classic finals
Host team White Knoll and Dutch Fork advanced to the finals of their respective She Got Next Thanksgiving Classic divisions. The Lady Timberwolves routed Irmo 67-36 and will face Trinity Collegiate in the Northeast final at 1:30 p.m. in the main gym. At 4 p.m. in the main gym, Dutch...
coladaily.com
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
WIS-TV
Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole
Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0