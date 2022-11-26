Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with oblique injury
Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the third play of the second half, taking a hard hit in the midsection from Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. The medical staff surrounded him before the next drive. Rodgers stayed in the game but was grimacing every play. He was in obvious discomfort as...
Roundtable: Can Lions Still Make Playoffs in 2022?
Latest All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether the Detroit Lions can still make the playoffs during the 2022 season.
Eagles, Vikings can clinch playoff spots this week
Clinching a spot in the playoffs is a realistic possibility for the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings entering Week 13.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
Yardbarker
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown edging closer to 2022 debut
It’s been a long road back for Seattle Seahawks second-year cornerback Tre Brown, who suffered a torn patellar tendon to end his rookie season. Now back on the active roster, Brown is edging closer to making his 2022 debut. Brown was a full-go this week in practice, but coach...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4) live game updates thread.
NBC Sports
Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson
Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
NBC Sports
Rice hilariously video bombs 49ers Live after win vs. Saints
Everyone wants a piece of the newfound winning formula in Santa Clara. That list includes all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice, who was in attendance for the 49ers' 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco filed his postgame report at Levi's...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 highlights: Eagles top Packers, Aaron Rodgers exits
Week 12 of the NFL season continued Sunday with a handful of heavy-hitting matchups. Closing things out, Jalen Hurts and the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) took down the Green Bay Packers (4-8) by double digits after a back-and-forth battle on Sunday Night Football that included nine total touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers exited in the second half with an oblique injury and never returned.
NBC Sports
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 11 vs. Las Vegas
Welcome to Game 11 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks host Las Vegas. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks host Las Vegas.
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play
Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
NBC Sports
Roob's Obs: Historic night for Hurts in win against Packers
This was one of those games where you just kind of hold your breath for three hours. This game was nuts. Had a little bit of everything. But when the smoke settled, the Eagles had their most rushing yards in 74 years and a wild 40-33 win over the Packers at the Linc.
NBC Sports
Stevenson reacts to Belichick comparing him to former Pats great
Rhamondre Stevenson has been the New England Patriots' offensive MVP through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year running back is the team's leading rusher while also ranking first in receptions. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves what he's seen out of Stevenson this year. So...
NFL Suspends Packers Rookie Sean Rhyan
The league suspended third-round draft pick Sean Rhyan for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
NBC Sports
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
NBC Sports
Joe Thuney, Juan Thornhill inactive for Chiefs-Rams
The Chiefs are officially without one of their starting offensive linemen and one of their starting safeties for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Left guard Joe Thuney and safety Juan Thornhill are inactive for the contest. Thuney is dealing with an ankle injury and was only able to be...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers’ interception leads to another Eagles touchdown, but Packers answer
The Packers were about to go three-and-out on their first drive. Aaron Rodgers was under pressure from Javon Hargrave, who went straight up the middle untouched, but he escaped and rolled right. The Packers quarterback threw the ball toward Allen Lazard. Instead, it bounced off Darius Slay and Josiah Scott...
