ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

W.F. West's late first-half touchdown pass voted top Washington high school football play of Week 12

By Todd Milles, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwoKK_0jNr1I3s00

Gavin Fugate has a good feel when to take a knee at the end of the first half - and when to take a shot.

And he did in W.F. West's Class 2A quarterfinal victory over Sedro-Woolley.

With time ticking down, Fugate unleashed a 24-yard strike to favorite target Gage Brumfield in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, and the Bearcats cruised to the state semifinals.

Sign up for the SBLive Washington newsletter!

The touchdown was voted the top play in SBLive WA's Week 12 play-of-the-week poll.

It was a tight race with the play receiving 56.7% of the vote. Kobe Baar's interception return for a touchdown for Lynden received 38.4%.

Watch the top plays from Week 12 below:

Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 12 (; 2:21)

Comments / 0

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
ARGYLE, TX
Scorebook Live

Georgia Class 5A and 4A football playoff roundup

The Class 5A and Class 4A state quarterfinals had it all, Friday night in Georgia. Overtimes, upsets and shutouts. Two of the four semifinal spots in Class 5A were earned with overtime victories. Dutchtown beat Mays 40-34 in overtime and Warner Robins upset Creekside 31-28 in overtime. Ware County ...
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Spun

College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night

The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
BOCA RATON, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy