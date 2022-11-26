W.F. West's late first-half touchdown pass voted top Washington high school football play of Week 12

Gavin Fugate has a good feel when to take a knee at the end of the first half - and when to take a shot.

And he did in W.F. West's Class 2A quarterfinal victory over Sedro-Woolley.

With time ticking down, Fugate unleashed a 24-yard strike to favorite target Gage Brumfield in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, and the Bearcats cruised to the state semifinals.

The touchdown was voted the top play in SBLive WA's Week 12 play-of-the-week poll.

It was a tight race with the play receiving 56.7% of the vote. Kobe Baar's interception return for a touchdown for Lynden received 38.4%.

Watch the top plays from Week 12 below: