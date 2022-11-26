ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for man who fired weapon, injuring one person in East El Paso

By Melissa Luna
EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a man who shot a handgun outside of an east El Paso Bar, wounding an individual.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 1:38 a.m., two men in a black Camaro were circling the parking lot in front of Bad Habit’s Bar. Earlier in the night, both men were reported to have previously fought with another man who had been inside the bar. While the men were circling the parking lot, the third man fired a handgun at the men in the Camaro. The passenger suffered two gunshot wounds and was driven to the hospital by the driver of the Camaro. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta. The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, in his late 20s to early 30s, with a large build and a long black beard. The individual was wearing a canvas brown jacket.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: Crime Stoppers of El Paso . You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

