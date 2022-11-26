Read full article on original website
Key to the game: Saints must find a way to run the ball in San Francisco
The New Orleans Saints are going up against one of the best run defenses in the league. The 49ers haven't allowed a team to have more than 70 yards rushing in the last three games.
Nostalgia might be killing the New Orleans Saints in 2022
The New Orleans Saints just fell to the 49ers to drop the 4-8 on the season. The likelihood of a playoff push is dwindling by the week, and the Saints continue to prove that they cannot avoid back-breaking mistakes. New Orleans is just much too inconsistent under Dennis Allen this...
