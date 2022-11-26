Read full article on original website
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
orangeobserver.com
First Academy girls golf wins state championship — again
Flexibility and the ability to adjust served The First Academy girls golf team well this year. The Royals became royalty on the golf course again after winning the FHSAA Class 1A Golf State Championship Saturday, Nov. 12, at Mission Inn and Resort’s Las Colinas course at Howey-In-The-Hills. “(The girls)...
iheart.com
UCF Survives USF In Final War on I-4
The 22nd ranked UCF Knights (9-3, 6-2) defeated the USF Bulls (1-11, 0-8) 46-39 on Saturday evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It looked like this game would be a blowout early, as UCF took a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. The Bulls would rally in the second half, taking a 39-38 lead with 7:02 to go in the fourth quarter.
Watch: Alec Holler's ridiculous one-handed touchdown grab lifts UCF to AAC Championship
UCF held a seemingly insurmountable 31-7 lead in the third quarter Saturday, only to see USF storm back, eventually taking a 39-38 advantage with seven minutes left in the second half. With a spot in the conference championship game on the line, quarterback Mikey Keene orchestrated an eight-play, 82-yard drive,...
CBS Sports
Watch South Florida vs. UCF: TV channel, live stream info, start time
This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.73 points per contest. South Florida and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
Apopka hold off Lake Mary for a region title
Led by quarterback Tyson Davison, who rushed for 111 yards, and running back Zedrick Roberts, who rushed for 83-yard and two touchdowns, the Apopka Blue Daters captured a 30-23 victory over Lake Mary in the Class 4M-Region 1 championship, Friday night. “We learned that we have to make adjustments ...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Record heat reached on Sunday; cool front moving in, bringing showers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be warm and breezy throughout the day into the evening. Parts of Central Florida reached record heat Sunday as the next front moves in tonight, bringing cooler temperatures and rain. Leesburg hit 84 degrees, tying a record for the heat today. Orlando and Sanford...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Central Florida receives $10 million gift
The University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando has announced a $10 million gift from Dr. Phillips Charities in support of its College of Nursing. Part of a $30 million fundraising campaign, the gift will support construction of a new facility on the 50-acre property, which is already home to the UCF College of Medicine and the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center. The new building, which is expected to open during the 2025-26 academic year, will help UCF increase enrollment of nurses and nurse educators, attract and retain UCF faculty, and graduate an additional 150 new nurses annually to enter the healthcare industry—primarily in Florida.
Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts
Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Florida Man Claims $5,000,000 On Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off From RaceTrac
A Florida man’s pit stop at a RacTrac location resulted in him picking the right ticket and landing a $5,000,000 jackpot win on a lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announces that Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, claimed a $5 million top prize from
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
orangeobserver.com
Joseph Khayat named Health Central COO
Joseph Khayat has been named chief operating officer of Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital. In this role, Khayat will be responsible for the operations of the hospital. He also will provide oversight for the development of high-quality and cost-effective programs and services to meet the needs of patients, physicians and team members.
villages-news.com
Founding member of Guess Who and BTO coming to The Sharon
Randy Bachman, a founding member of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, is coming to perform at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Bachman will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 in a show to support Leesburg Center for the Arts. Bachman’s Greatest Stories Ever Told is a guided...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 BEST Breakfast Spots in Orlando, Florida – (With Photos)
Planning to visit Orlando anytime soon? Orlando is a city that never sleeps. It is a place where you can always find something to do, which is why it has so many restaurants and cafes. If you are looking for the best breakfast spots in the city, then look no further!
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
Bay News 9
Check out this Orlando area auto shop that specializes in a one of a kind car
ORLANDO, Fla. — Back to the Future is a quintessential movie from the 80's and one most, if not all, will remember fondly. Not just for the film's quirky plot, but for one of the props that made it famous. That classic "time machine" the DeLorean. What You Need...
WESH
Safety prioritized for Florida Gun Shows in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a trio of high-profile mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado in the last two weeks, we wanted to find out what safety measures are being taken for the public and vendors at the fairgrounds this weekend. About 700 vendors are getting ready for the...
tastychomps.com
First Look: Volcano Hot Pot opens on International Drive
We were invited to the grand opening of Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ – International Drive, located across the street from Orlando International Premium Outlets. The restaurant was very spacious and clean and there was a variety of fresh ingredients to choose from at the buffet table. At the dining table you each have your own soup pot and also one grill to share for the bbq.
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
